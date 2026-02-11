February 11, 2026 12:09 PM हिंदी

Harish Shankar: Words can’t express the way my heart raced after listening to 'Aura of Ustaad'

Harish Shankar: Words can’t express the way my heart raced after listening to 'Aura of Ustaad' (Photo Credit: Harish Shankar/X)

Hyderabad, Feb 11 (IANS) Harish Shankar, who is directing the eagerly-awaited action entertainer 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh', featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead, has now admitted that the upcoming song that the team is to release from the film, 'Aura of Ustaad', had made his heart race!

Taking to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the number, the director pointed out that he had seldom praised a song before its release. He wrote, "Generally, I never do this. I’ve never done this before. But this song truly deserves it. Words simply can’t express the way my heart raced after listening to 'Aura of Ustaad'.”

Harish Shankar's compliment moved the film's music director Devi Sri Prasad, who quoted Harish's tweet and said, "Dearest sirji @harish2you & dearest #Chandrabose garu, Thank you... for the amazing concept and the mindblowing lyrics. Love you both for inspiring me to create this Aura of Ustaad."

For the unaware, the eagerly awaited film is to hit screens on March 26 this year.

It may be recalled that dubbing for the film had begun only on January 27 this year.

Well known production house Mythri Movie Makers, which is producing the film, had taken to its X timeline to share a video clip showing director Harish Shankar joining in the pooja that was conducted prior to the commencement of dubbing for the film.

The production house wrote, "#UstaadBhagatSingh dubbing begins on an auspicious note. Get ready for the POWERFUL DIALOGUES penned by our CULT CAPTAIN POWER STAR @PawanKalyan. @harish2you. @sreeleela14 #RaashiiKhanna @ThisIsDSP @rparthiepan @DoP_Bose #AnandSai @Venupro @MythriOfficial @SonyMusicSouth @UBSthefilm."

The film has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs.

It may be recalled that on July 29 last year, the makers of the film had announced that the unit had completed shooting the film's climax.

Taking to its X timeline, production house Mythri Movie Makers had then said,"#UstaadBhagatSingh completes shooting for climax. An electrifying climax high on emotions and action was wrapped up under the supervision of #NabaKanta master."

It may be recalled that Pawan Kalyan had officially joined the unit that was shooting in Hyderabad in the month of June last year.

Sreeleela plays the female lead in this film, which is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Cinematography for the film is by Ayananka Bose while editing is being taken care of by Ujjwal Kulkarni.

The duo of Ram-Laxman has choreographed the action sequences in this film which has Anand Sai as its production designer. Screenplay for the film is by K. Dasharath while additional writing is by C Chandra Mohan.

--IANS

mkr/

