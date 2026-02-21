February 21, 2026 12:20 PM हिंदी

Hariharan on working with R D Barman: He had a child in him

Hariharan on working with R D Barman: He had a child in him

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Veteran singer Hariharan shared his experience of working with legendary singer and composer R. D. Burman.

Talking exclusively to IANS during the launch of his latest album, "Jaan Meri", Hariharan revealed that R D Barman had a child in him, which made him different from others.

He told IANS, "He had a child in him, and that was his special quality. He was so simple, and he had a brilliance about him, the way he did his phrases and his compositions."

Hariharan, who has completed 5 decades in the music industry, further pointed out that the compositions of R. D. Burman have been used the most for fusion as they are extremely modern and ahead of their time, and hence able to contribute.

"He is a person whose compositions have been done the fusion with the most because it could lend to it. The compositions are so open and so modern, so ahead of their time, you could do something with it," he went on to add.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Hariharan further revealed that he used to sing with Asha Bhosle as a co-singer, and Puncham Da (R. D. Burman) used to be there.

"I have traveled with him, and I have learned a lot of things from him. He was like a mentor to me", he concluded.

During the same interaction, Hariharan pitched in on the debate around whether singers should perform at weddings or not.

Stating that he needs decorum when he sings, he shared, "See, I'll tell you one thing. I do all kinds of concerts. I am very open. But I need decorum when I sing, and I make sure I have it, and I am peaceful with it."

"Why do you sing? To bring happiness, and if you can get happiness, that happiness in any situation with proper ambiance is fine," he went on to add.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Konkona Sen Sharma on ‘Accused’ role: What moved me was her internal collapse under scrutiny

Konkona Sen Sharma on ‘Accused’ role: What moved me was her internal collapse under scrutiny

India pushes currency diversification, FTAs to counter Trump's pullback from IPEF

India pushes currency diversification, FTAs to counter Trump's pullback from IPEF

Pax Silica a ‘Silicon Shield’ for India to protect its digital sovereignty

Pax Silica a ‘Silicon Shield’ for India to protect its digital sovereignty

Nani releases gripping trailer of Varalaxmi's 'Saraswathi' (Photo credit: Nani/X)

Nani releases gripping trailer of Varalaxmi's 'Saraswathi'

Mohnish Bahl remembers mother Nutan on 35th death anniversary

Mohnish Bahl remembers mother Nutan on 35th death anniversary

PM Modi, Brazilian President Lula hold bilateral talks at Hyderabad House

PM Modi, Brazilian President Lula hold bilateral talks at Hyderabad House

Hariharan on working with R D Barman: He had a child in him

Hariharan on working with R D Barman: He had a child in him

ACB begins hunt for new coach, staff to be based in country

ACB begins hunt for new coach, staff to be based in country

Rakul Preet Singh on two years with Jackky Bhagnani: You’re everything I ever dreamt of and more

Rakul Preet Singh on two years with Jackky Bhagnani: You’re everything I ever dreamt of and more

BJP protests outside Congress HQ over youth Congress demonstration at India AI Impact Summit

BJP protests outside Cong HQ over Youth Congress demonstration at India AI Impact Summit