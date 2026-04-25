Hard work and humility: PM Modi praises Gobardhan Das on NITI Aayog appointment

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended heartfelt congratulations to Prof. Gobardhan Das, praising his inspiring journey marked by tireless hard work and humility.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi highlighted Das’ significant contributions to public health, science, and innovation that have made the nation proud.

“Prof. Gobardhan Das, heartfelt congratulations to you! Your journey, filled with tireless hard work and humility, is truly inspiring for everyone,” PM Modi said.

“The invaluable contributions you have made in the fields of public health, science, and innovation fill the entire nation with pride. My sincere best wishes for your tenure,” the Prime Minister stated.

In a deeply personal statement, Prof. Das described the appointment at NITI Aayog as a member as one of the most important days of his life.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for the opportunity, he reflected on his humble beginnings as the son of a farmer from a Dalit family in a remote village in West Bengal.

“Today is a very important day in my life. I sincerely thank the dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for giving me the opportunity to serve as a member of Niti Aayog,” he said.

He emphasised how the values of hard work, resilience, and struggle have shaped his journey.

Prof. Das noted that his new role is not merely a position but a representation of the aspirations and hopes of countless ordinary citizens.

“I firmly believe that for the complete development of the country, it is very important to improve the quality of life in remote areas, the farmer community, and ordinary people,” he stated.

“For this purpose, I promise to work with honesty, dedication, and full responsibility under the guidance of the Prime Minister,” he added.

Pledging to serve with honesty, dedication, and responsibility, he said he looks forward to contributing to India’s progress under the Prime Minister’s leadership.

“I promise to work with honesty, dedication, and full responsibility under the guidance of the Prime Minister,” Prof. Das stated.

--IANS

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