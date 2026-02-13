Hamas retracting from demilitarisation: Israeli envoy Reuven Azar

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Accusing Hamas of retracting from demilitarisation, Israel's Ambassador to India Reuven Azar on Friday expressed confidence that the US and other nations that are part of 'Board of Peace' will pressurise the terror group to fulfil its promises and let Gaza's reconstruction begin.

In an interview with IANS, Azar stated that US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza is the "best chance" to resolve diplomatically the remaining challenges that exist in Gaza. He noted that Israel has been able to destroy the majority of the military machine of Hamas.

When asked about the US-sponsored truce in Gaza, Azar responded, "The 20-point Trump plan, the US plan for Gaza, I think, is the best chance we have at this point to solve the remaining challenges we have in Gaza diplomatically. As you know, Israel has done a pretty comprehensive job when it comes to the military side, and we have been able to destroy most of the Hamas military machine. We have taken control of more than half of the territory of Gaza, and by adopting this 20-point plan, Hamas is committed to demilitarisation."

"We want them to demilitarise by diplomatic means. This is what they have to deliver on. Unfortunately, they are retracting from that now. But we trust the United States and the countries that are part of the Board of Peace to put pressure on Hamas to demilitarise so that we can engage in reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, because nobody is going to agree to invest in the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip as long as the terrorist organisation continues to control the place and continues to threaten the stability in the region," he added.

Azar termed diplomacy the right way to place pressure on Hamas to disarm. However, he warned of using military solution in case the diplomacy fails.

"We want to give diplomacy a chance. We believe that not only is it the right thing to put pressure on Hamas to disarm, but it's a good alternative because if that fails, we'll have to resort to a military solution, which we prefer to avoid," the diplomat stated.

He noted that Hamas continues to breach the ceasefire from time to time by penetrating the yellow line and trying to attack Israel forces.

"From time to time, unfortunately, Hamas continues to breach the ceasefire by penetrating the yellow line, by trying to undermine our forces and attack them, or by engaging in activities to try to reconstitute their capabilities. Israel is sticking to the terms of the ceasefire that do not allow this kind of activity. So, when we see activities like that, we take immediate action."

Last month, Trump announced that the US has officially entered the next phase of its Gaza peace plan, backing a newly-appointed Palestinian technocratic administration and calling for full demilitarisation of Hamas, including the surrender of all weapons and the dismantling of tunnel networks.

--IANS

akl/as