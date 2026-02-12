February 12, 2026 3:06 PM हिंदी

HAL’s Q3 profit jumps nearly 30 pc to Rs 1,867 crore

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Thursday reported a strong financial performance for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3 FY26) as the defence public sector company posted a 29.6 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit.

HAL’s profit after tax for the quarter stood at Rs 1,866.66 crore, compared to Rs 1,439.79 crore in the same period last financial year (Q3 FY25), according to an exchange filing.

The company’s revenue from operations also increased during the quarter, rising 10.65 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,698.80 crore in Q3 of FY26.

Along with the quarterly results, HAL’s Board of Directors announced a first interim dividend for FY26.

The company declared a dividend of Rs 35 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each, fully paid up, the public sector firm said in its regulatory filing.

HAL has set Wednesday, (February 18), as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the dividend. “The Board of Directors of the Company has declared first interim dividend of Rs 35 per equity share of Rs 5 each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2025-26,” the firm said in its regulatory filing.

The company said the dividend amount will be paid to eligible investors on or before March 14, 2026.

HAL has maintained a consistent dividend payout history over the years and has announced 14 dividends since March 28, 2019.

In the last 12 months, the company has paid dividends totalling Rs 40 per share, resulting in a dividend yield of 0.98 per cent.

The previous dividend declared by HAL was Rs 15 per share, with a record date of August 21, 2025.

