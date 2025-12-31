Had 'insightful interaction' with economists on Aatmanirbharta, Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he had "an insightful interaction" with economists and sectoral experts ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27.

To sustain long-term growth, PM Modi called for mission-mode reforms across diverse sectors during the meeting held at NITI Aayog on Tuesday.

"Had an insightful interaction with economists and experts yesterday. They shared valuable perspectives relating to the theme of 'Aatmanirbharta and Structural Transformation: Agenda for Viksit Bharat'," PM Modi posted on the social media platform 'X'.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister said the vision of a developed India by 2047 has transcended government policy to become a genuine mass aspiration.

"This shift is evident in the evolving patterns of education, consumption, and global mobility, necessitating enhanced institutional capacity and proactive infrastructure planning to meet the needs of an increasingly aspirational society," PM Modi told economists.

He further emphasised the need for mission-mode reforms to build global capabilities and achieve global integration.

According to an official statement, the Prime Minister stressed that India's policymaking and budgeting must remain anchored with the vision for 2047.

PM Modi also emphasised the need to ensure that the nation remains a vital hub for the global workforce and international markets.

Economists and experts shared strategic insights on enhancing productivity and competitiveness across the manufacturing and services sectors.

The discussions focused on accelerating structural transformation through increased household savings, robust infrastructure development, and the adoption of cutting-edge technology.

They also explored the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as an enabler of cross-sectoral productivity and also discussed the continued scaling of India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

According to the official statement, the participants noted that the unprecedented flurry of cross-sectoral reforms in 2025 and their further consolidation in the coming year will ensure that India continues to chart its path as one of the fastest-growing global economies by strengthening its foundations and unlocking newer opportunities.

