Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's rock Halloween celebrations in fairy-tale style

Los Angeles, Nov 1 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani and her husband Blake Shelton celebrated the Halloween spirit with a twist. The couple embraced a fairy-tale style for their spooky celebrations.

The couple brought back their costume tradition with Stefani, 56, going as Little Red Riding Hood, while Shelton, 49, donned a floral nightgown for his grandmother costume, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Stefani shared their costumes in a video on her Instagram Stories on Friday, October 31. The couple were dancing, drinking, and posing for the camera alongside several friends on Halloween night.

As per ‘People’, the couple, who married in July 2021, have long loved the holiday. They teamed up for a costume in 2024, with Stefani portraying Snow White and Shelton dressing as a turtle.

On Instagram, the ‘No Doubt’ singer shared a video of last year's full look, which included a short black wig, a bright red lip and the Disney princess' classic blue and yellow dress. She shared a few selfies of her costume on her Instagram Stories before adding clips of Shelton in a full-body turtle suit.

Stefani also shared shots of her kids in costume, a glimpse of her Halloween party decor and footage of the family trick-or-treating. "Happy Halloween my little marighoulds”, the singer captioned her post, which was set to her song "Bouquet”. Stefani shares three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10.

Ahead of Halloween, Stefani shared a throwback snap of the pair dressed up for the holiday in 2015, the year they started dating. The two attended Jared Leto’s private house party, where they were joined by other celebrities such as Jessica Alba and Nicky Hilton, along with Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher, a source shared. For the outing, Shelton wore a striped shirt and a Wienerschnitzel baseball cap, while Stefani wore a rustic minidress and a cowgirl hat, in addition to fake blood.

