Guru Randhawa details his love for Gol gappe

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Singer-actor Guru Randhawa is expressing his love for Gol gappe. On Sunday, the singer-actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video in which he could be seen relishing on home-made gol gappe.

In the video, Guru can be seen casually dressed in the comfort of his home. He wrote in the caption, “My love for Gol gappe is From Ages. Recalling the days when I used to eat 50 gol Gappe in one go in my village ahhh Share your From Ages memories”.

The video was stamped to his latest track, ‘From Ages’. On Saturday, Guru released his new track on the occasion of the World Music Day. The track, titled ‘From Ages’, captures the feeling of love, longing and yearning, and is a part of his album, ‘Without Prejudice’. Guru serves as the composer, singer and lyricist on the song.

Talking about the song, Guru Randhawa said, “‘From Ages’ is not just a song, it's a feeling. Many of us have felt love, but many don't know the vastness of it. Through this song, I have tried to showcase the purity and depth of the feeling in a modern-day language”.

The music video of the track features visually rich scenes with Guru Randhawa diving into the urban fashion space and emotive narrative, bringing together the song’s theme of cultural and upbeat fusion.

Meanwhile, Guru Randhawa recently unveiled his first independent album, ‘Without Prejudice’, in collaboration with Warner Music India. From ‘Gallan Battan’ to ‘Snapback’, ‘Sirra’ and more, the audio versions of all nine songs have connected with his audience on different levels. The music video of ‘Qatal’, an upbeat and addictive track, has been trending widely across social media platforms.

