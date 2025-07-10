Guru Purnima: Jitin Gulati credits his parents for his hard work, ethics, passion and professionalism

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Actor Jitin Gulati, who was recently seen in ‘Maa’, is honouring the guiding forces behind his life and career, his parents on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

In an emotionally grounded and heartfelt message for his parents, the actor reflected on the immeasurable impact they’ve had in shaping his worldview and work ethic.

He told IANS, “How I approach my work and my life is all deduced from my parents’ life. My understanding of hard work, ethics, passion, and even navigating hardships, it’s all derived from how they’ve led theirs”.

The actor acknowledged the silent resilience and strength that has been a constant in his journey.

Jitin is known for his performances across OTT and films. He credited his parents not just for inspiring him, but for being his unwavering support system.

He added, “I have come this far because of their prayers and relentless support”.

At a time when the spotlight is often on mentors in the professional realm, Jitin’s grounded tribute reminds us of the invaluable lessons we inherit at home, often quietly, but deeply. The actor is currently juggling new film projects and building on his versatile body of work.

Earlier, the actor had said that ‘Maa’, in which he shared the screen with Kajol, blends culturally rich folklore with cutting-edge VFX.

The actor is known for work in shows like ‘Kaala’ and ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’. Talking about the film, Jitin earlier told IANS, “It blends culturally rich folklore with cutting-edge VFX, creating an experience that I believe will resonate with viewers across regions”.

Directed by Vishal Furia, ‘Maa’ presents an emotionally rich narrative centered around themes of mythology, motherhood, love, and resilience.

--IANS

aa/