Gurmeet Choudhary's past few days include shoot lights & catching up with old friends

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actor Gurmeet Choudhary treated the netizens with a carousel of his last few days- including shoot lights, cricket, and catching up with old friends, along with other precious moments.

He posted several pictures of himself from the shoot diaries of the reality show, “Pati Patni Aur Panga", in which he has participated with his better half, Debina Bonnerjee.

"A little carousel of my many days....From shoot lights & dress-up vibes...To a cricket owner moment...To catching up with old friends...To seeing dad’s smile...To just being me...To those funny PPP memories with the best Sudesh ji and gang...Leo making sure my hair is always done right...And finally… the last slide..Cheers with my wifey for lifey," Gurmeet wrote on the photo-sharing app.

When asked about the main reason for doing the couple reality show, Gurmeet told IANS that it was a way to avoid any real-life arguments with Debina.

“For me, it was my wife. That’s the main reason. We are always out on shoots, and this was a chance for us to see each other for twenty-four hours straight—even if it means having a fight. And if we fight in front of the camera, at least there’s no fight at home, because honestly, I don’t have the courage to argue with Debina at home," the ' Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi' actor shared.

Hosted by actress Sonali Bendre and comedian Munawar Faruqui, "Pati Patni Aur Panga", premiered on Colors TV on August 2. The show also has Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, Sudesh Lehri and Mamta Lehri, Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar, and Swara Bhasker, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal and Fahad Ahmed as contestants.

Earlier this month, Gurmeet and Debina visited the renowned spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj Ji.

Talking about their religious trip to Mathura and Vrindavan, he penned: “Mathura, you gave us so much love and blessings! This trip was so special from staying at Vrindavan Home Towers to hearing the chants of Hare Rama Hare Krishna, everything felt peaceful and full of love.. We’re happy our little ones could see the temples and feel the spiritual vibe.. We also got to meet Premanand Maharaj ji his words touched our hearts.. Feeling truly grateful for this beautiful life..Thank you, Mathura!.”

