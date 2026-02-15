Gurmeet Choudhary calls wife Debinna Bonnerjee his 'Shakti' in a heartfelt anniversary post

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) A popular name in the television industry, Gurmeet Choudhary, called his better half, Debinna Bonnerjee, his 'Shakti' in a heartfelt anniversary post.

Sharing some glimpses from their anniversary celebration, which included a small cake-cutting ceremony, only in the company of one another, Gurmeet penned on his official Instagram handle, "We’re still the ones we always look up to…With each other by each other’s side, the world feels safe, calm, and home…She is my Shakti…I am her calm…(sic)."

"Happy Anniversary to us & Happy Mahashivratri. A divine blessing forever grateful that our paths crossed," the 'Punar Vivaah' actor went on.

For those who do not know, 'Ramayan' co-stars Gurmeet and Debinna tied the knot on 15 February 2011. The lovebirds once again got married on 4 October 2021.

The couple embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child, daughter Lianna, on 3 April 2022. They became parents for the second time on 11 November 2022 with the arrival of their second daughter, Divisha.

Debinna keeps on sharing glimpses from her family life on social media.

During Valentine's Day, she received an adorable surprise from her girls.

Her daughters, Lianna and Divisha, presented their mom with a beautiful handmade card.

Debinna dropped a clip on her IG, where her kids are seen gifting her a beautiful card placed in a red envelope.

The handmade card featured a sketch of Debinna, Gurmeet, Lianna, and Divisha.

"You expect flowers from your partner…You don’t expect a handmade Valentine’s Day card from your kids. Not for mumma… but for us. All four of us their explanation of what this home feels like. Because the firsts are not just moments. They are emotional timestamps. The first time your children see you as part of their idea of love. My @guruchoudhary @lianna_choudhary @divishaadiva", Debinna penned the caption while sharing the video.

