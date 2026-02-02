Gurmeet Choudhary: Bihar lives in my heart

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has expressed his deep emotional connection to his roots, saying Bihar continues to hold a special place in his heart, no matter where life takes him.

He also shared a heartfelt note reflecting on his bond with his native place. He wrote that while his journey has taken him to different destinations, his roots remain unchanged and close to his heart.

“No matter where life takes me, my roots remain the same. Bihar lives in my heart, always.

Missing my native place deeply. #BiharPride #RootsForever #DesiRoots #HomeIsHome #BiharDiaries FromBiharWithPride,” Gurmeet wrote as the caption.

For the unversed, the Golghar in Patna was intended to be just the first of a series of huge grain stores. In the end, however, no others were ever built. The beehive - shaped structure was designed by John Garstin of the Bengal Engineers, part of the East India Company's Bengal Army. Its construction was completed on 20 July 1786.

Talking about Gurmeet, he was recently seen in Laughter Chefs 3 and “Pati Patni Aur Panga” with his wife Debinna Bonnerjee.

Gurmeet and Debinna rose to prominence after portraying Rama and Sita in the 2009 television epic 'Ramayana'. They first got married in 2011 and then tied the knot again in 2021. They had their first child, a daughter, in April 2022 and their second daughter in November 2022.

After gaining prominence through his portrayal of Rama in the 2009 television series Ramayan, he and his wife joined the reality show Pati Patni Aur Woh. After this show, he played the role of a business magnate, Maan Singh Khurana, in Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi alongside Drashti Dhami.

He also played a lead role in the show Punar Vivah. Gurmeet participated in and won the fifth season of the popular dance contest Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with choreographer Shampa Sonthalia.

He was then seen on the dance competition Nach Baliye 6 alongside his wife, Debina, where he finished as the first runner-up. He also participated in an action reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (season 5), where he was named the first runner-up.

Gurmeet's first foray into Bollywood was in 2015, when he was cast as Jaidev in the psychological thriller Khamoshiyan.

--IANS

dc/