‘Guns fall silent, homes rise’: Maoist victims get fresh start in Chhattisgarh

Mohla-Manpur, (Chhattisgarh) Jan 22 (IANS) For years, families living under the shadow of Maoist violence in Chhattisgarh’s Mohla-Manpur lived lives marked by fear, displacement, and loss. However, today, the situation has undergone a sea change - the reality is fast changing for the better.

The impact of security operations and special rehabilitation schemes launched continuously by the government for Maoist violence-affected families is now visible on the ground.

There was a time when fear of Maoist violence forced several families from highly sensitive villages in the district to abandon their homes. Many of them fled after Maoists killed the heads of their families, branding them as police informers. The trauma pushed these families into years of forced migration and insecurity.

However, the situation is now improving. There are a total of 84 Maoist-affected families in the district. Out of these, 26 beneficiaries have received houses under government rehabilitation schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Speaking to IANS, Ram Bai Mandavi, a victim of Maoist violence, recalled her painful past.

“The incident happened in 2009. After that, our entire family left the village. The Maoist killed my husband. Now the Maoists are gone, so we have returned to our village. We have received a house, and now we will live here,” she said.

Another victim, Aghan Singh, shared a similar experience.

“In 2009, my father was beaten to death with sticks after the Maoists suspected him of being an informer. At that time, we did not receive the benefit of any government scheme. Now, in 2026, we have finally been given a house,” he said.

Ramita Bai, another Maoist-affected woman, described the terror she endured.

“The Naxals tied me up and took me with them. They kept me for a day and a night, beat me, and later released me. When the police found out, our entire family was shifted to Manpur. Due to fear, I lived in Manpur for 18 years. Now the situation has improved, we have received a house, and we will stay here,” she said.

According to Pranjal Prajapati, CEO of Mohla, 26 houses have been sanctioned for Maoist-affected families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

“Our entire staff is working on the ground to ensure that these houses are completed at the earliest,” he told IANS.

Yashpal Singh, Superintendent of Police, said that sustained action by the police and security forces has significantly reduced the Maoist problem in the region.

“Due to continuous operations, the Maoist issue is gradually coming to an end. Villagers who had migrated due to fear are now returning to their native villages. Under the government’s rehabilitation policy, Maoist-affected families are being provided free housing, rations, and medical facilities,” he said.

For families that have endured the pain of Maoist violence, fear is now giving way to hope and trust. Where once gunfire echoed through the forests, permanent homes are rising - laying the foundation for a safer and more secure future.

