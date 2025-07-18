July 18, 2025 6:52 PM हिंदी

Gulshan Grover on playing a dhabavala in Heer Express: 'There’s nothing villainous about this role”

Gulshan Grover on playing a dhabavala in Heer Express: 'There’s nothing villainous about this role”

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Veteran actor Gulshan Grover will be seen as a lovable dhaba owner in the upcoming family entertainer, "Heer Express" - a role in complete contrast to his image of a villain in Bollywood.

Sharing what made him say yes to the role, Gulshan said, “When my son Sanjay, along with director Umesh Shukla, asked me if I would like to play a positive role, a role that makes people laugh, a role that makes people cry. And there's nothing villainous about it. And obviously, I had emotional reasons, first of all, to do it because my son is the producer and also the story writer of Heer Express, and Umesh Shukla, a dear friend and a director whose work I admire."

He added that he saw the role as a good challenge and an interesting opportunity.

"I'm very happy and delighted. The whole experience was wonderful," an elated Gulshan concluded.

On Tuesday, the makers treated the movie buffs with an enchanting trailer of "Heer Express", giving an initial glimpse of Heer's (Played by Divita Juneja) journey - a happy-go-lucky girl who moves overseas to make her mother's dream a reality. However, she has to overcome several expected hurdles to realize her goals.

With debutants Divita Juneja and Pritt Kamani as leads, "Heer Express" will also star Ashutosh Rana, Gulshan Grover, Sanjay Mishra, and Meghna Malik as ancillary cast, along with others.

Tulip Entertainment, in association with Merry Go Round Studios and Creative Strokes Group, presents "Heer Express", jointly backed by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, Mohit Chhabra, and Sanjay Grover, and co-produced by Sampada Wagh.

Touted to be a light-hearted family entertainer, the project has been shot across the scenic locations in the U.K.

Made under the direction of Umesh Shukla, "Heer Express" is expected to release in the cinema halls on 8th August.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

WSL: Sam Kerr joins Liverpool on permanent transfer

WSL: Sam Kerr joins Liverpool on permanent transfer

Tata Sons creates Rs 500 crore Trust dedicated to victims of Air India crash

Tata Sons creates Rs 500 crore Trust dedicated to victims of Air India Ahmedabad crash

Mega anti-drug abuse summit involving youth to begin in Varanasi tomorrow

Mega anti-drug abuse summit involving youth to begin in Varanasi tomorrow

Jackky Bhagnani lauds Bhumi Pednekar's The Water Bowl initiative: 'You're always inspiring'

Jackky Bhagnani lauds Bhumi Pednekar's The Water Bowl initiative: 'You're always inspiring'

India and Russia reaffirm commitment to strengthen cultural ties

India and Russia reaffirm commitment to strengthen cultural ties

MoS Sanjay Seth visits missile complex in Hyderabad, hails DRDO scientists

MoS Sanjay Seth visits missile complex in Hyderabad, hails DRDO scientists

India can become top wedding destination, big job opportunities for youth: PHDCCI

India can become top wedding destination, big job opportunities for youth: Industry

Political stability, robust policy push creating conducive investment climate: Sunil Mittal

Political stability, robust policy push creating conducive investment climate: Sunil Mittal

Jamtara' actor Anshumaan Pushkar reveals if he ever lost a role because of social media metrics

'Jamtara' actor Anshumaan Pushkar reveals if he ever lost a role because of social media metrics

Badminton Asia Junior C'ships: India begin campaign with 110-69 win over SL in mixed team Group D opener

Badminton Asia Junior C'ships: India begin campaign with 110-69 win over SL in mixed team Group D opener