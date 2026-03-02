Gujarat's sewer monitoring system to receive national community impact award

Gandhinagar, March 2 (IANS) A state-run sewer monitoring system covering 156 municipalities in Gujarat is set to receive national recognition for its community impact, following the announcement of an award by the India Water Foundation, officials said on Monday.

The foundation has selected the Integrated Command and Control Centre established under the Gujarat Urban Development Mission (GUDM) for the 'Best Community Impact Project Award', citing its role in overseeing sewer network cleaning operations and strengthening urban infrastructure management across the state.

The award will be presented during the Water Transversality Global Awards and Conclave 2026, scheduled to be held on March 6-7 in New Delhi.

The Integrated Command and Control Centre was set up to digitally monitor the maintenance of sewer networks in municipal areas, enabling real-time supervision and improved coordination.

According to officials, the system has led to more efficient maintenance operations and better oversight of cleaning activities across urban local bodies.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government has undertaken several initiatives aimed at modernising urban infrastructure.

Through GUDM, efforts have been made to extend planned development and upgraded civic facilities not only to major cities but also to smaller municipal areas.

In the supervision of Urban Development and Urban Housing Minister Kanu Desai, the adoption of advanced technology had strengthened service delivery.

"The Integrated Command and Control Centre has improved monitoring and accountability in sewer maintenance. It has also supported water reuse initiatives, resulting in the conservation of millions of litres of water," the officials said.

Officials added that the integration of technology has enabled closer tracking of operations and contributed to environmentally sustainable urban management practices.

They said that systematic planning and infrastructure upgrades under GUDM are intended to enhance public health and overall quality of life in urban areas.

The jury of the India Water Foundation selected the project for the award after reviewing initiatives aimed at improving community-level impact in water and sanitation management.

The formal presentation is expected to take place during the conclave in New Delhi later this week.

