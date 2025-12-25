Gujarat's Foster Parent Scheme provides lifeline to orphaned children in Banaskantha

Gandhinagar, Dec 25 (IANS) The Gujarat government's Foster Parent Scheme (Palak Mata-Pita Yojana) has emerged as a lifeline for orphaned and abandoned children in Banaskantha district, ensuring that no child grows up without care, protection or a family environment.

Launched across the state in 2009-10, the scheme was designed to support children who lose one or both parents and are left without a guardian. Under the programme, the state provides monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to close relatives or caregivers of orphaned children up to the age of 18.

The support is aimed at meeting essential needs such as education, healthcare and daily living expenses, enabling children to grow up within a family setting rather than in institutional care.

Banaskantha has emerged as a leading district in the effective implementation of the scheme, setting an example for the rest of Gujarat. So far, 2,818 beneficiaries in the district have received support under the Foster Parent Scheme.

At present, 1,727 children are being provided assistance amounting to Rs 51.81 lakh every month, offering much-needed stability to families who have taken responsibility for vulnerable children. Foster parents in the district say the scheme has made a meaningful difference in their ability to care for children who have lost parental support.

The financial assistance not only eases economic pressure but also enables children to continue their education and access healthcare without disruption.

Social Security Officer Hitesh Patel said Banaskantha’s strong outreach and effective implementation have helped the scheme reach families in need. “Our priority has been to ensure that every eligible child is identified and supported, so that no child is left behind due to the loss of parents,” he said.

The Foster Parent Scheme reflects the Gujarat government’s commitment to the principle that the state stands with those who have no one. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the initiative has become a key pillar of social security for vulnerable children, offering them not just financial assistance but also the assurance of a safe, healthy and hopeful future within a caring family environment.

