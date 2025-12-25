December 25, 2025 10:58 PM हिंदी

Gujarat's Foster Parent Scheme provides lifeline to orphaned children in Banaskantha

Gujarat's Foster Parent Scheme provides lifeline to orphaned children in Banaskantha

Gandhinagar, Dec 25 (IANS) The Gujarat government's Foster Parent Scheme (Palak Mata-Pita Yojana) has emerged as a lifeline for orphaned and abandoned children in Banaskantha district, ensuring that no child grows up without care, protection or a family environment.

Launched across the state in 2009-10, the scheme was designed to support children who lose one or both parents and are left without a guardian. Under the programme, the state provides monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to close relatives or caregivers of orphaned children up to the age of 18.

The support is aimed at meeting essential needs such as education, healthcare and daily living expenses, enabling children to grow up within a family setting rather than in institutional care.

Banaskantha has emerged as a leading district in the effective implementation of the scheme, setting an example for the rest of Gujarat. So far, 2,818 beneficiaries in the district have received support under the Foster Parent Scheme.

At present, 1,727 children are being provided assistance amounting to Rs 51.81 lakh every month, offering much-needed stability to families who have taken responsibility for vulnerable children. Foster parents in the district say the scheme has made a meaningful difference in their ability to care for children who have lost parental support.

The financial assistance not only eases economic pressure but also enables children to continue their education and access healthcare without disruption.

Social Security Officer Hitesh Patel said Banaskantha’s strong outreach and effective implementation have helped the scheme reach families in need. “Our priority has been to ensure that every eligible child is identified and supported, so that no child is left behind due to the loss of parents,” he said.

The Foster Parent Scheme reflects the Gujarat government’s commitment to the principle that the state stands with those who have no one. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the initiative has become a key pillar of social security for vulnerable children, offering them not just financial assistance but also the assurance of a safe, healthy and hopeful future within a caring family environment.

--IANS

janvi/pgh

LATEST NEWS

Bush, Putin privately cast China as a long-term strategic challenge (Photo: President of Russia Office)

Bush, Putin privately cast China as a long-term strategic challenge

PM Modi fulfilling Atal Ji’s dreams: Veteran BJP leader Kanta Nalawade on Vajpayee’s birth anniversary (Photo: IANS)

PM Modi fulfilling Atal Ji’s dreams: Veteran BJP leader Kanta Nalawade on Vajpayee’s birth anniversary

Putin warned Bush about NATO, Ukraine years before rupture (Photo: President of Russia Office)

Putin warned Bush about NATO, Ukraine years before rupture

PM Modi to lead ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ commemoration at Bharat Mandapam tomorrow (Photo: @narendramodi/X)

PM Modi to lead ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ commemoration at Bharat Mandapam tomorrow

Tanvi Sharma, Rounak Chauhan, and Tanvi Patri continue strong run to reach quarterfinals of the 87th Senior National Badminton Championships being played in Vijayawada on Thursday. Photo credit: BAI

Senior National Badminton: Tanvi Sharma, Rounak Chauhan, and Tanvi Patri continue strong run to reach quarterfinals (ld)

How 9/11 briefly made Putin Bush’s closest ally (Photo: President of Russia Office)

How 9/11 briefly made Putin Bush’s closest ally

Ease of doing business and policy stability fuel India’s IPO surge: PHDCCI

Ease of doing business and policy stability fuel India’s IPO surge: PHDCCI

Putin warned Bush of Pakistan-linked nuclear leaks (Photo: President of Russia Office)

Putin warned Bush of Pakistan-linked nuclear leaks

Gujarat CM Inaugurates Kankaria Carnival 2025 with Grand Spectacle (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat CM inaugurates Kankaria Carnival 2025 with grand spectacle

Bihar: Eight leaders of RLM resign, accuse Upendra Kushwaha of promoting dynastic politics (Photo: IANS)

Bihar: Eight leaders of RLM resign, accuse Upendra Kushwaha of promoting dynastic politics