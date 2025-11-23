November 23, 2025 5:26 AM हिंदी

Three-day vocational training for youth in Gujarat's Vadodara soon

Vadodara, Nov 22 (IANS) In a significant move to inspire the spirit of entrepreneurship and self-reliance, a three-day vocational training camp will be organised in the city, where the youths will be trained in gardening and cultivation skills and also enlightened on how their tiny efforts can add up in achieving a milestone for the individual and society.

The training will be organised under the state's Horticulture Department, focusing on equipping the youths aged 18-45 with planting and gardening skills.

Hans Dudha, Assistant Director of Horticulture, Vadodara, said, "Participants selected via the IKhedut portal receive Rs 250 per day as a stipend and a gardening kit worth around Rs 1,500. Training covers practical skills like media preparation and plant propagation."

During the training, gardening enthusiasts will get guidance from horticulture experts and also monetary support. They will get a stipend of Rs 750 and a gardening toolkit worth approximately Rs 1,500.

"Those interested in the programme can submit their applications on the i-Khedut portal by December 6, and submit the required documents to the Horticulture Office in Raopura," an official release said.

Last year, at least 90-95 candidates were trained in the discipline and also handed over gardening certificates.

Under the programme, young people are trained in the particular disciplines to achieve employment as well as self-reliance. The innovative design is also likely to have a bearing on the city's urban greenery.

This training, provided under the Urban Green Mission, will familiarise youths with essential techniques ranging from modern gardening to nursery management, kitchen gardening, hydroponics, microgreens, landscaping, and garden care.

According to the Horticulture Department, the course includes practical skills such as planting, fertiliser management, disease control, garden pruning, lawn maintenance, and garland and bouquet making.

The three-day training will provide youth with new opportunities for green jobs, self-employment, and skill development, while also positively impacting the city's greenery.

--IANS

mr/svn

