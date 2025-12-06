December 06, 2025 3:52 PM हिंदी

Drashti Dhami is back in action with some intense workout

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Popular television actress Drashti Dhami is back in action and is leaving no stone unturned to get that perfect physique.

The 'Dill Mill Gayye' actress took to her official Instagram handle and posted a motivational video of her recent workout sessions throughout the week, which included lifting weights, strength training, and lunges, along with other intense exercises.

Drashti captioned the post, "Back in action", followed by a person lifting weights emoji.

The 'Geet' actress is often seen using social media to drop updates from her daily life.

Back in September, as Drashti's BFF Sanaya Irani turned a year older, she penned a lovely belated birthday wish for her on social media.

Taking to her IG, Drashti uploaded a video of her and Sanaya giving a hilarious twist to the 'Waka Waka' track by Shakira.

"Happy birthday, baby ! (Fire cracker emoji) A little late on the ‘gram wishes, but new mom life is a whirlwind (Laughing with tears emoji). Amidst all the diaper changes & sleepless nights, you still bring the laughter & crazy vibes & still are the best masi . You’re the best thing that’s ever happened to me, & I hope I’m just as lucky in your world (Fingers crossed emoji). Thanks for being you & always being my rock. Here’s to endless adventures, mad times & forever love (Beating heart emoji). Love you, baby (Cake emoji). (sic)," Drashti's birthday wish for Sanaya read.

Reacting to this, Sanaya commented, "Well i was late to the party too, so it only makes sense. Love you and leela forever and ever and may the madness continue for all our future life times."

Drashti and her husband, Neeraj Khemka, embraced parenthood for the first time on October 22, 2024, as they welcomed a baby girl, whom they named Leela.

Drashti's feed is filled with some precious moments with her baby girl.

--IANS

pm/

