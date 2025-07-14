Gujarat: Top officials launch intensive bridge safety inspections in Jamnagar, Narmada

Jamnagar/Narmada, July 14 (IANS) In the wake of the recent tragic bridge accident in Gujarat, top government officials on Monday have launched a rigorous inspection drive across the state, focusing on identifying structural weaknesses and preventing further mishaps.

In Jamnagar, the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, D.N. Modi, along with his technical team, inspected the bridge near Dhuaav in the city. Sharing details, he said there are 27 bridges under the jurisdiction of the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation. Two separate technical teams have been inspecting these bridges over the past two days and have submitted their reports. He instructed officials to ensure that roads in poor condition are immediately repaired and levelled with road rollers to maintain safe access.

A key focus is the bridge located outside Kalavad Naka, which is over 40 years old and has fallen into a severe state of disrepair. Due to its dilapidated condition, the Municipal Corporation has banned heavy vehicles on the bridge. Only two-wheelers are now permitted. Officials have been directed to install clear signboards warning of these restrictions.

This intensive inspection campaign follows the Gambhira Bridge tragedy, after which the Gujarat government imposed a ban on heavy-vehicle movement across vulnerable bridges statewide. Orders were issued for immediate inspections in every district to avoid repeat accidents. Technical teams were swiftly dispatched, and work began in earnest as soon as they arrived in Jamnagar.

A special team from the Road and Building Department in Gandhinagar has also conducted safety inspections of multiple bridges in the Jamnagar district. Under a week-long special campaign, authorities will conduct a detailed review of various bridges and structures across the district. In the first phase, inspections are underway on bridges along the Dhrol-Jodia-Jambuda Patia road, assessing their strength, structural integrity, and compliance with safety standards.

Jamnagar Municipal Commissioner D.N. Modi stated, “If any weakness is found in any bridge, steps will be taken to stop the movement of heavy vehicles immediately. We inspected the bridges ourselves, and so far, we haven’t found any significant issues. But inspections will continue in detail.”

Meanwhile, in the Narmada district, authorities have launched a parallel inspection drive following the state government’s directive. Narmada District Collector S.K. Modi led visits to major bridges, resulting in orders to close seven unsafe structures in the district. Among them is the critical bridge connecting Rajpipla to Ankleshwar, which has now been closed to all vehicles. Traffic has been diverted to an alternative parallel bridge. Approval has also been granted for constructing a new bridge to replace the ageing structure.

Additionally, seven other bridges in the forested Dediapada region have been closed until their stability can be verified. Routes for heavy vehicles have been revised to avoid these vulnerable crossings.

Collector S.K. Modi said, “We visited all key bridges on the Narmada River with technical experts. We’ve closed six of them - five are now open only for light motor vehicles after diversions, while on one bridge, we closed one side entirely and converted the other side to a two-way system. Minor repairs are ongoing on several bridges already serving light vehicles. We’ve requested a stability report for another bridge, and if issues arise, we’ll adjust traffic accordingly. Our road repair work is in progress, and after the rains, we’ll re-inspect and complete necessary retrofitting.”

--IANS

jk/dan