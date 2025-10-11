Gujarat: Swadeshi goods witness surge, Chinese products on decline ahead of Diwali

Vadodara, Oct 11 (IANS) Despite competition from Chinese goods and products, traditional items like clay lamps and diyas remain popular in Gujarat’s Vadodara, attracting buyers who value indigenous products and heritage while promoting Swadeshi products, as highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During Diwali, there is usually a surge in the demand for Chinese products in Vadodara; however, for many years, the potter community has been crafting clay products that people prefer to beautify their homes during the festival, and promoting Swadeshi goods.

Amid the influx of Chinese products, local traders selling traditional household items such as clay lamps, diyas, and other decorative pieces are benefiting significantly.

Both central and state governments actively support small businesses, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong advocacy for adopting Swadeshi products has provided a major boost to artisans and manufacturers of indigenous goods.

Rakesh Prajapati, a local businessman, told IANS, “Diwali is almost here. I encourage people to buy at least one diya. We have made various types of diyas from clay to meet the demand.”

Customer Deepika Gohil shared her experience and said, “I bought a beautifully designed diya and a chandelier here. We are embracing Swadeshi following PM Modi’s promotion of it. We should buy only products made in India and avoid Chinese goods. If we work towards this, things will change, and it will also increase job opportunities.”

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the major Hindu festivals, celebrated with great grandeur and enthusiasm across the nation. The festival symbolises the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Deepawali falls on the Amavasya Tithi of the Kartik month. This year, there is some confusion about the exact date, as the Amavasya Tithi spans two days, from October 20 to October 21.

Diwali holds deep religious and spiritual significance, commemorating the return of Lord Shri Ram to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana. The people of Ayodhya celebrated this day with joy, lighting diyas, illuminating the city, and creating rangoli patterns to welcome Lord Ram after his 14-year exile.

The festival marks the end of darkness and the triumph of good over evil. On this auspicious day, devotees offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kubera with devotion and purity. Diwali brings happiness, prosperity, good fortune, and abundance to homes across the world.

