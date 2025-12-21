Gujarat: Swadeshi fair organised in Dang district, locals and tourists urged to ‘buy local’

Gandhinagar, Dec 21 (IANS) A ‘Swadeshi fair’ is underway in Dang district of Gujarat, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for “Vocal for Local” and “Har Ghar Swadeshi” campaigns and is enticing local as well as foreign tourists with its wide array of local and indigenous products.

The fair, organised by the Rural Development Department, will run for three days. It features over 60 stalls showcasing indigenous products, besides various stalls from women's Self-Help groups (SHGs), thereby giving it a unique identity.

The grand fair, inaugurated by MLA Vijay Patel, showcases a wide range of handicrafts and food products made by women.

Vijay Patel visited many of these stalls being run by SHGs, emphasising the importance of 'Vocal for Local,’ and urged locals as well as pilgrims to buy the locally made handicrafts and support the Swadeshi campaign.

Patel, speaking to the press, said that the fair was organised under the 'Har Ghar Swadeshi' campaign and is witnessing huge participation of everyone, including youth and women.

He said that the fair’s motive is to empower women and make them self-dependent. He made a fervent appeal to tourists and visitors to come and buy indigenous products.

He further said that the Prime Minister has appealed to everyone to “buy swadeshi” goods, and if everyone starts buying homegrown products, the country's money will remain in the country, and India will become much stronger.

Many women, including those of SHGs and 'Lakhpati Didis', also shared their excitement and joy for being part of the Swadeshi abhiyaan and said that they felt honoured to be part of such an initiative.

Yogita, a Lakhpati Didi, expressed happiness over women coming out in large numbers for their eager participation in the fair and said that the certificate being provided to them will reinforce the lesson of self-reliance.

“Such fairs should continue to be organised. I would appeal to all to visit this fair,” she said.

