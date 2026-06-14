'Gujarat Science City' continues expansion; visitor footfall surpasses 1.43 crore

Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar, June 14 (IANS) 'Gujarat Science City' has crossed a major milestone of more than 1.43 crore visitors by May this year, highlighting its emergence as one of India’s largest science education and experiential learning centres, developed through successive phases of expansion since its establishment in 1999.

The facility, located in Ahmedabad, was set up on August 10, 1999, and underwent significant expansion during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Chief Minister of Gujarat, with a focus on shifting science education from textbook-based learning to interactive, experience-driven engagement.

Officials stated that the centre has been developed as part of a broader vision to promote scientific temper, innovation and public understanding of science.

According to official data, more than 1.43 crore science enthusiasts and students visited the complex between 2006 and May 2026. The institution has expanded into a multi-zone scientific campus featuring large-scale thematic galleries and public education infrastructure.

The Science City currently includes several major attractions. The Aquatic Gallery features 68 tanks representing 188 species, with over 11,600 fish including sharks, and a 28-metre-long shark tunnel.

It also includes 10 marine zones such as Indian, Asian and African ecosystems, along with a display of African penguins and a 5D theatre.

The Astronomy and Space Science Gallery spans 12,797 square metres and includes a 172-seat hybrid planetarium, a telescope-based observation facility and more than 150 exhibits related to space science and cosmology.

The Robotics Gallery, covering 11,000 square metres, showcases 202 robots across 79 categories, including humanoid robots, along with VR/AR installations and a robotic café where automated systems prepare and serve food.

The Planet Earth gallery presents scientific exhibits on natural disasters such as earthquakes and volcanoes, biodiversity, evolution of life, and human anatomy.

It also includes a 4D theatre and a simulated underground coal mine experience. The Nature Park, spread across 20 acres, includes walking and jogging tracks, a mist forest, butterfly garden, open gym facilities, yoga and chess zones, and sculptures of extinct species such as mammoths, terror birds and sabre-toothed lions.

The Energy Education Park focuses on energy conservation and environmental awareness, presenting concepts based on the five traditional elements.

The Life Science Park includes a river ecosystem, butterfly park, aviary, non-flying bird centre and a tissue culture laboratory.

Entertainment and educational infrastructure also includes an IMAX 3D theatre screening films such as space and dinosaur-themed productions, and a multimedia musical fountain show featuring a 36x16 metre water screen and 3D projections across dual screens measuring 16x9 metres each.

Additional facilities include Vigyan Bhavan, an open-air theatre with seating for around 1,200 people, the Nobel Dome with a capacity of 500 for exhibitions and workshops, and a children’s activity centre designed for hands-on experiments and simulation-based learning, including thrill rides and science-based interactive modules.

The centre is also home to the Hall of Science, an open laboratory space where visitors conduct experiments related to light, motion, sound and vision, and the Hall of Space, which features a simulated “Mission to Mars” experience.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gujarat Science City on two occasions, first on January 9, 2017, during the Nobel Prize Series event and again on September 27, 2023, during the Vibrant Gujarat summit, where he reviewed developments and provided guidance on further expansion of the facility.

The state government has announced further expansion plans, including the construction of an Aviation and Defence Gallery and a Human and Biological Science Gallery.

These upcoming additions are expected to introduce advanced interactive displays on modern defence systems, aviation technology, and human biology, along with a digital future-themed gallery under development.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia have overseen the continued expansion of the institution as part of the state’s broader science and technology development agenda.

Visitors and professionals have described the centre as a significant educational resource.

Ashish Soni, Scientist/Engineer at SAC ISRO, said the Astronomy and Space Science Gallery “satisfies the curiosity of knowledge of every individual, especially students”, noting that it covers space science from ancient concepts to modern developments.

IAS officer Deepesh Kedia described his visit as “beyond imagination”, adding that the planetarium experience presents the universe’s history in a simplified and engaging format and should be experienced by students.

Visitor Girish Kamdar said the centre is “very educational and informative” for children and recommended it as a family destination.

Another visitor, Chandresh Randeria, highlighted the quality of the 5D show and overall management, describing the experience as well organised and highly engaging.

With its expanding infrastructure, increasing visitor numbers and continued addition of new scientific galleries, Gujarat Science City has developed into a major public science engagement hub in India, reflecting a sustained institutional focus on experiential learning and science communication.

--IANS

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