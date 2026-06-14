Gujarat Science City a big draw for students and science enthusiasts, logs 1.43 crore visitors since opening

Gandhinagar, June 14 (IANS) Gujarat Science City, a state-of-the art centre in Ahmedabad has evolved into a global hub of knowledge and innovation particularly for students and science enthusiasts, as large number of them visit this centre every year.

The Gujarat Science City, equipped with world-class attractions including Nature Park, Robotics, Aquatic, Astronomy and Space Science Gallery, Planet Earth, Energy Education Park, and Musical Fountain has emerged as the country's Leading science centre and also a favourite hotspot for students.

The centre, having emerged as a major milestone in the field of science also envisions the goal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it was set up in 2002 and has seen more than 1.40 crore visitors arriving at the leading science centre in the past two decades.

From 2006 to May 2026, more than 1.43 crore science enthusiasts and students have visited Science City, seeking to understand, experience, and learn science through close interaction and exploration.

Gujarat Science City, located in Ahmedabad, was established on August 10, 1999.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as the Gujarat Chief Minister, the institute gained further momentum through extensive efforts towards modernisation and expansion.

Prime Minister Modi also visited the Gujarat Science City first on January 9, 2017, on the occasion of the 'Nobel Prize Series' programme, and later in September 2023 for 'Vibrant Gujarat' Success Summit programme, where he provided guidance for the global-level development of the centre.

Equipped with world-class facilities, this centre has emerged as a global symbol of knowledge, innovation, and progress.

Here is brief info about major attractions at the Gujarat Science City

Aquatic Gallery: It is one of India's largest aquariums with 68 tanks and 188 species, housing more than 11,600 fishes, including predators like sharks, and features a 28m-long Shark Tunnel.

Astronomy and Space Science Gallery: The gallery has been developed on the theme of the Solar System across an area of 12,797 square metres and features a hybrid planetarium with a seating capacity of 172 visitors.

Robotics Gallery, spread across an area of 11,000 square metres, showcases a total of 202 robots belonging to 79 different categories including 'humanoid robots'.

IMAX 3D Theatre: Visitors enjoy an immersive and exciting 3D cinematic experience at this theatre.

Multimedia Laser and Fountain Show: This fountain offers a spectacular visual experience through a 70-metre attractive 3D projection.

Nature Park, spread across 20 acres, features facilities such as walking and jogging tracks, Mist Forest (a fog-filled forest), Butterfly Garden, Open Gym, Chess Garden, and Yoga Garden.

Energy Education Park creates awareness among visitors about energy conservation and the depletion of natural resources.

Life Science Park: This park features a river system, Butterfly Park, aviary, non-flying bird centre, and a tissue culture laboratory.

Hall of Science and Hall of Space is a large open laboratory where visitors can perform experiments themselves and understand the principles of light, vision, kinetics, and sound interestingly and engagingly.

Hall of Space features a special simulated ride called "Mission to Mars", providing visitors with an exciting experience of a journey to Mars.

--IANS

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