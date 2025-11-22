November 22, 2025 5:23 AM हिंदी

Gujarat: Sabarmati riverfront to get new hub of recreation and knowledge

Ahmedabad, Nov 21 (IANS) Ahmedabad’s iconic Sabarmati Riverfront is set to become even more vibrant with the addition of a newly developed one-kilometre Linear Garden between Ellis Bridge and Nehru Nagar on the eastern stretch of the river.

Created by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) for Rs 12 crore, the garden blends recreation with heritage, offering visitors a walk through the city’s history and its journey of urban development.

Residents have welcomed the project enthusiastically, calling it a valuable addition to the city’s landscape. Resident Rakesh Bhavsar said the Linear Garden adds beauty and meaning to the riverfront experience, while another resident, Narendra Rajput, expressed pride in the city’s continuous efforts to improve public spaces.

Designed not just for leisure but also for learning, the garden features informative installations that allow visitors to understand Ahmedabad’s evolution engagingly.

Devang Dani, Chairperson of the Standing Committee of AMC, said the project aims to offer citizens entertainment as well as complete insight into the city’s heritage and growth.

Developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the Linear Garden is expected to open to the public at the start of the new year. It will include dedicated spaces for senior citizens, play areas for children and a range of amenities for families.

The new garden is set to enrich the riverfront experience and offer residents and tourists a glimpse into Ahmedabad’s glorious past and vibrant culture.

Gujarat is home to a diverse range of gardens that blend nature, culture and recreation, offering green relief amid its rapidly growing cities.

From Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Riverfront gardens, including the new Linear Garden and sprawling Riverfront Biodiversity Park, to the historic Law Garden and the lush Victoria Garden near Ellis Bridge, the city offers vibrant public spaces for all age groups.

Vadodara, known as the “Garden City,” features the famous Sayaji Baug (Kamati Baug), one of India’s largest public gardens with a zoo, museums and a toy train.

Gandhinagar’s Children’s Park and Indroda Nature Park highlight ecological awareness, while Bhavnagar’s Nilambag Palace gardens and Jamnagar’s Pratap Vilas Palace gardens reflect royal heritage.

Across the state, these gardens serve as vital urban lungs, cultural landmarks and community hubs, enriching the quality of life and showcasing Gujarat’s commitment to green infrastructure.

