May 11, 2026 3:05 AM हिंदी

Gujarat: Preparations intensify for PM Modi's Vadodara roadshow after arrival in Jamnagar

Gujarat: Preparations intensify for PM Modi's Vadodara roadshow after arrival in Jamnagar

Vadodara, May 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jamnagar on Sunday night at the start of his two-day visit to Gujarat, with extensive security arrangements and welcome programme organised across Jamnagar, Somnath and Vadodara ahead of his engagements in the state.

In Vadodara, the administration on Sunday conducted a full rehearsal for PM Modi's proposed roadshow, which is expected to cover a 1.5-km stretch from Gada Circle to the airport.

Officials also carried out a trial run of the vehicle in which the Prime Minister is expected to travel during the roadshow.

Senior officers from the police, district administration and Vadodara Municipal Corporation remained present during the rehearsal exercise.

Vadodara Collector Anil Dhameliya, Minister of State Manisha Vakil, and Municipal Commissioner Arun Mahesh Babu reviewed the arrangements and security preparedness for the event.

The roadshow has been planned during PM Modi's visit to Vadodara on Monday, following the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s recent electoral victories in local self-government elections in Gujarat and West Bengal.

According to officials, large crowds are expected to participate in the public welcome programme.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi had earlier said that people across Gujarat were enthusiastic about the Prime Minister's visit.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will participate in the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav at Somnath Temple on Monday morning, marking 75 years since the inauguration of the restored temple.

He is scheduled to take part in Vishesh Maha Puja, Kumbhabhishek and Dhvajarohan ceremonies and will also release a commemorative stamp and coin during the event.

Later on Monday, the Prime Minister will travel to Vadodara to inaugurate the Sardardham Hostel project, which includes accommodation facilities for 1,000 boys and 1,000 girls along with a central dining hall, library, auditorium and e-library facilities.

He is also scheduled to address a public gathering during the programme.

--IANS

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