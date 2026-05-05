Gujarat: PM Modi to offer prayers at Somnath Temple, inaugurate Sardar Dham complex in Vadodara on May 11

Vadodara/Gir Somnath, May 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on May 11 to attend a series of religious, administrative and community events across Gir Somnath and Vadodara, with preparations underway at multiple levels to facilitate the visit.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to begin his visit at the Somnath Temple, where he will perform darshan.

Ahead of the visit, District Collector N.V. Upadhyay chaired a high-level review meeting, directing officials to complete all necessary arrangements within set timelines, including uninterrupted power supply, traffic regulation, parking management and sanitation along designated routes.

Barricading and other logistical measures are being put in place, and security deployment is being strengthened, with the administration placed on alert.

Separate coordination meetings have also been held in Gandhinagar, under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, to oversee administrative and security planning for the Prime Minister’s engagements across the state.

The Prime Minister will then travel to Vadodara to inaugurate the Sardar Dham Bhavan-3, also known as the Shri Dushyant and Daksha Patel Complex, constructed near Vaghodia Crossing on NH-8A adjacent to L&T Knowledge City.

The complex, built at an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore and spread across approximately 4.75 lakh square feet, includes 278 accommodation rooms, an NRI guest house, an e-library, a career guidance centre, training facilities and an auditorium with a seating capacity of around 1,000.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also be conferred the ‘Sardar Ratna’ award by leading organisations of the Patidar community in recognition of his role in social reforms.

The event is expected to be attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister, members of the state cabinet and representatives from various sectors.

Sardar Dham Trust president Gajji Sutaria, who invited the Prime Minister to the programme during a recent meeting in New Delhi, said the inauguration is part of “Mission 2026” and reflects ongoing efforts to expand educational infrastructure.

“Under Mission 2026, Sardar Dham One, Two and Three are being developed. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Rs 150 crore Sardar Dham building in Vadodara, built for the benefit of around 2,000 sons and daughters,” he said.

He added, “The organisation is working towards the holistic development of youth by bringing together donors, industrialists, traders and government schemes. Sardar Dham has already completed Phase One and Phase Two projects, where thousands of students are residing, and further projects are underway in Rajkot, Surat and Mehsana. There is also a plan to establish a Sardar Dham University.”

Former Gujarat minister Gordhan Zadafia said the new facility is designed as more than a residential space.

“This is not just a hostel or boarding facility. It has been developed as a centre for overall development, including coaching, start-up support, business guidance and skill development for youth,” he said.

He added that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the complex and participate in a programme where organisations of the Patidar community will honour him.

“The event will bring together community institutions, and the Sardar Ratna award, which was decided earlier, will be presented during the programme,” he said.

According to organisers, members of the Patidar community and dignitaries from across Gujarat are expected to attend the Vadodara event, and a roadshow from the airport to the Sardar Dham complex is also likely to be organised.

--IANS

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