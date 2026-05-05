May 05, 2026 11:27 PM हिंदी

Gujarat: PM Modi to offer prayers at Somnath Temple, inaugurate Sardar Dham complex in Vadodara on May 11

Gujarat: PM Modi to offer prayers at Somnath Temple, inaugurate Sardar Dham complex in Vadodara on May 11

Vadodara/Gir Somnath, May 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on May 11 to attend a series of religious, administrative and community events across Gir Somnath and Vadodara, with preparations underway at multiple levels to facilitate the visit.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to begin his visit at the Somnath Temple, where he will perform darshan.

Ahead of the visit, District Collector N.V. Upadhyay chaired a high-level review meeting, directing officials to complete all necessary arrangements within set timelines, including uninterrupted power supply, traffic regulation, parking management and sanitation along designated routes.

Barricading and other logistical measures are being put in place, and security deployment is being strengthened, with the administration placed on alert.

Separate coordination meetings have also been held in Gandhinagar, under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, to oversee administrative and security planning for the Prime Minister’s engagements across the state.

The Prime Minister will then travel to Vadodara to inaugurate the Sardar Dham Bhavan-3, also known as the Shri Dushyant and Daksha Patel Complex, constructed near Vaghodia Crossing on NH-8A adjacent to L&T Knowledge City.

The complex, built at an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore and spread across approximately 4.75 lakh square feet, includes 278 accommodation rooms, an NRI guest house, an e-library, a career guidance centre, training facilities and an auditorium with a seating capacity of around 1,000.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also be conferred the ‘Sardar Ratna’ award by leading organisations of the Patidar community in recognition of his role in social reforms.

The event is expected to be attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister, members of the state cabinet and representatives from various sectors.

Sardar Dham Trust president Gajji Sutaria, who invited the Prime Minister to the programme during a recent meeting in New Delhi, said the inauguration is part of “Mission 2026” and reflects ongoing efforts to expand educational infrastructure.

“Under Mission 2026, Sardar Dham One, Two and Three are being developed. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Rs 150 crore Sardar Dham building in Vadodara, built for the benefit of around 2,000 sons and daughters,” he said.

He added, “The organisation is working towards the holistic development of youth by bringing together donors, industrialists, traders and government schemes. Sardar Dham has already completed Phase One and Phase Two projects, where thousands of students are residing, and further projects are underway in Rajkot, Surat and Mehsana. There is also a plan to establish a Sardar Dham University.”

Former Gujarat minister Gordhan Zadafia said the new facility is designed as more than a residential space.

“This is not just a hostel or boarding facility. It has been developed as a centre for overall development, including coaching, start-up support, business guidance and skill development for youth,” he said.

He added that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the complex and participate in a programme where organisations of the Patidar community will honour him.

“The event will bring together community institutions, and the Sardar Ratna award, which was decided earlier, will be presented during the programme,” he said.

According to organisers, members of the Patidar community and dignitaries from across Gujarat are expected to attend the Vadodara event, and a roadshow from the airport to the Sardar Dham complex is also likely to be organised.

--IANS

mys/uk

LATEST NEWS

Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 87 helps Chennai Super Kings register eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Match 38 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Samson’s unbeaten 87 helps CSK register eight-wicket win over DC

Aizawl avoid relegation after draw with Gokulam Kerala in a Relegation Stage fixture of Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad, on Tuesday. Photo credit: AIFF

IFL 2025-26: Aizawl avoid relegation after draw with Gokulam Kerala

Athletic Bilbao confirm Edin Terzic as new first team coach for the next two seasons

Athletic Bilbao confirm Edin Terzic as new first team coach for the next two seasons

Dissent, fear led to rejection of Mamata and colleagues in a sweeping anti-incumbency mandate

Dissent, fear led to rejection of Mamata and colleagues in a sweeping anti-incumbency mandate

Substitutes Youssef Ezzejjari and Nandha Kumar inspire East Bengal to 2-1 comeback victory over Mumbai City FC in Indian Super League 2025-26 in Mumbai on Tuesday, Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Substitutes inspire East Bengal's comeback against Mumbai City FC

Constitution has enough muscle to deal with Mamata’s refusal to resign: Harish Salve

Constitution has enough muscle to deal with Mamata’s refusal to resign: Harish Salve (IANS Exclusive)

Ganga Singh wins 50m Rifle 3P title, Kamaljeet Choudhary, Surbhi Rao bag senior mixed team gold medals in the 24th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship being held in Bhopal and New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: NRAI

KSS Memorial shooting: Ganga Singh wins 50m Rifle 3P title, Kamaljeet, Surbhi Rao bag senior mixed team gold

Indians continue strong showing with multiple wins in the Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. on Tuesday. Photo credit: BFI

Asian U15 & U17 Boxing: Indians continue strong showing with multiple wins in Tashkent

Sticky wicket made hard lengths effective, confident Chennai Super Kings can chase 156, says Gurjapneet Singh during the clash with Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2026 in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Sticky wicket made hard lengths effective, confident CSK can chase 156, says Gurjapneet

India begin AFC U17 Asian Cup quest against Australia at the King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. Photo credit: AIFF

Football: India begin AFC U17 Asian Cup quest against Australia