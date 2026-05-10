Gujarat: PM Modi receives grand welcome in Jamnagar, participates in public meeting

Jamnagar, May 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jamnagar on Sunday evening to a grand welcome from residents gathered along the roads and at Lal Bungalow, where he later participated in a public meeting attended by people from different communities and states.

Senior BJP leaders, including state ministers Rivaba Jadeja and Arjun Modhwadia, are also present.

Large crowds had assembled hours before his arrival, with many among them belonging to Bengali families settled in Jamnagar.

People waved flags, raised patriotic slogans and welcomed the Prime Minister with cheers as his convoy reached the venue.

Traditional attire, cultural performances and chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” marked the atmosphere around Lal Bungalow Circle and the public meeting venue.

Residents originally from West Bengal said they were eager to welcome PM Modi following the BJP’s electoral victory in Bengal and expressed hope for similar development in their home state.

Sanjeev Chatterjee, an advocate born and brought up in Jamnagar, said he had witnessed Gujarat’s growth over the last three decades and hoped West Bengal would progress in a similar manner.

“I was born in Jamnagar. I have seen development and progress in Gujarat over the last 30 years. I want the same progress in West Bengal too,” he said.

He added that people wanted development in Bengal “at the same pace”.

Dolly Mukherjee said Bengalis living in Jamnagar were happy over the Prime Minister’s visit. “We also want women’s safety and education in Bengal just like in Gujarat,” she said.

Another resident, Sushil Rai, said people had been standing on the roads waiting to welcome the Prime Minister. “All of us here are very happy that PM Modi is coming here today. Jamnagar is all decked up for his visit,” he said.

Aaveri Haldar, who has been living in Gujarat for the last 15 years and in Jamnagar for a decade, said it was the first time she had seen PM Modi from close quarters.

“BJP won in Bengal, and this is a proud and happy moment for all Bengalis,” she said, adding that she hoped Bengal would develop on the lines of Gujarat.

Haldar also said she had made a pencil sketch of the Prime Minister ahead of his arrival.

Apart from residents from West Bengal, citizens from Punjab and other states, along with community leaders, youths, women and senior citizens from Jamnagar, attended the gathering and welcomed the Prime Minister. Organisers described the turnout as reflecting the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”.

--IANS

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