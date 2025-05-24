Gujarat man arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan

Kutch, May 24 (IANS) In a significant development amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, a man from Gujarat has been arrested for sharing sensitive information related to the Indian Navy and the Border Security Force (BSF) with a Pakistani agent, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials confirmed on Saturday.

The accused, Sahdev Singh Gohil, a 28-year-old health worker and resident of Kachchh district, came under the scanner of the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for his suspicious activities.

According to senior ATS officer K. Siddharth, Gohil came into contact with a Pakistani agent who identified herself as Aditi Bharadwaj through WhatsApp in 2023.

During an initial inquiry, it was discovered that Gohil had been sending photographs and videos of sensitive Indian Navy and BSF installations -- some completed and others under construction -- to the alleged agent.

"We had information that he was sharing information related to the BSF and the Indian Navy with a Pakistani agent," Siddharth said.

He further revealed that at the beginning of 2025, Gohil purchased a new SIM card using his Aadhaar credentials and activated WhatsApp on the number, which he used exclusively for communicating with the Pakistani agent.

This activation was facilitated through an OTP (one-time password), after which all sensitive material was exchanged via the same number.

"Forensic analysis revealed that the numbers Gohil used to share the information were operated from Pakistan," the ATS officer noted.

As part of the transaction, Gohil reportedly received Rs 40,000 in cash from an unidentified individual, which authorities believe was in exchange for the classified content.

Gohil's arrest is part of a wider crackdown, with more than ten individuals, including a YouTuber, a businessman, and a security guard, being apprehended in recent weeks for suspected espionage activities.

These developments are unfolding in the wake of the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives and sharply escalated hostilities between the two nations.

Authorities believe that such cases are part of a broader network of espionage attempts directed by Pakistan-based handlers to gather intelligence on India's critical security installations.

The ATS has intensified surveillance and investigations, especially in sensitive regions near the border.

--IANS

sd/dan