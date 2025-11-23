November 23, 2025 5:26 AM हिंदी

Gujarat govt to procure paddy, millet, maize directly from farmers at MSP

Gujarat Agriculture Minister Jitubhai Vaghani

Gandhinagar, Nov 22 (IANS) Taking a major step towards addressing farmers' financial woes, the Gujarat government has announced the procurement of several crops including paddy, millet and more at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Agriculture Minister Jitubhai Vaghani made the announcement to this effect. According to him, the commencement of direct procurement of crops like paddy, millet, sorghum, maize, and finger millet will begin from November 24, under the Kharif Marketing Season 2025-26.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel recently announced a historic package of Rs 10,000 crore to provide relief to farmers affected by excessive rainfall. Now, prioritising the welfare of farmers, the decision was taken to procure the crops at MSP, directly benefiting millions of farmers in the state.

Agriculture Minister Vaghani stated that paddy will be procured from farmers based on a quantity of 1,500 kg per hectare.

There are 113 procurement centers in the state for paddy procurement, while separate procurement centers have been designated for other crops. 150 centers have been set up for millet, 50 centers for sorghum, 82 centers for maize, and 19 centers for ragi.

The procurement process will run from November 24, 2025, to January 31, 2026.

The procurement quantity per hectare (as per crop) has been fixed at 1848 kg for millet, 1539 kg for sorghum, 1864 kg for maize, and 903 kg for ragi. The minimum support price (MSP) for crop procurement is Rs 2,369–2,389 per quintal for paddy, Rs 3,075 per quintal for millet, Rs 3,999 per quintal for sorghum (hybrid), Rs 4,049 per quintal for sorghum (maldandi), Rs 2,400 per quintal for maize, and Rs 5,186 per quintal for ragi.

After procurement, the agricultural produce will be distributed to the public under the NFSA and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. This grain will be provided free of charge to 36 million beneficiaries from 7.4 million families in the state.

--IANS

mr/pgh

