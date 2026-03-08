Gujarat govt approves 24 road upgrade projects worth Rs 1,185 crore in Surat Economic Region

Gandhinagar, March 8 (IANS) Road infrastructure works worth Rs 1,185 crore have been approved to upgrade connectivity across the Surat Economic Region (SER), with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel describing the move as part of Gujarat’s roadmap towards “Viksit Gujarat@2047”.

The projects, covering 24 works over a total length of 383 kilometres, will be implemented in districts forming part of the SER, including Surat, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi and Dang.

According to the state government, these districts together contribute more than 35 per cent to Gujarat’s overall economic development.

Announcing the decision, the Chief Minister said the initiative aligns with the national vision of “Viksit Bharat@2047” given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is aimed at strengthening infrastructure-led economic growth in southern Gujarat.

“As part of the roadmap for Viksit Gujarat@2047, we have resolved to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 during this Amrit Kaal,” Patel said.

The road upgradation projects are part of regional economic master plans prepared to develop six growth hubs across the state for balanced and comprehensive development.

These plans have been prepared by the Gujarat State Institution for Transformation (GRIT), which was established to plan long-term and result-oriented development based on infrastructure, innovation, individuals and institutions.

Officials said the Surat Economic Region has been identified as the growth hub of South Gujarat under these plans.

Approving the first set of projects worth Rs 1,185 crore for road infrastructure upgradation in the region, the Chief Minister said the state government has acted on its commitment of ensuring that “what is said must be done”.

Patel said Gujarat, which contributes significantly to the country’s economic growth, is working with the approach that it should also lead in achieving the goals.

Under the roadmap, the state has adopted the objective of “Earning Well – Living Well” by strengthening the economy through sustained economic development.

Officials said the road infrastructure upgrades will improve connectivity between major industrial hubs and Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) areas in districts such as Surat, Tapi, Valsad, Bharuch and Navsari.

Improved roads are expected to increase logistics efficiency and facilitate smoother movement of goods and workers.

The government said the development will support sectors including textiles, chemicals, petrochemicals and the diamond industry, which have a strong presence in the region.

Industrial units such as fisheries, operations related to Hazira Port, sugar factories, Sumul Dairy, papad manufacturing units, and mining and lignite projects are also expected to benefit from improved connectivity.

Connectivity to important GIDC estates such as Kadod, Kadodara, Jolwa, Mangrol, Kosamba and Tarsad will also be strengthened, which officials said could encourage further industrial expansion.

The improved road network is also expected to ease the transportation of agricultural produce from the region, enabling farmers to transport crops and goods to markets more quickly and efficiently, thereby providing additional support to the agriculture sector.

Officials said tourism activity in South Gujarat could also benefit from improved road connectivity.

Religious sites, including Siddhnath Mahadev, Shabari Dham, Pandav Gufa, Anjani Kund and the Parsi Agiary at Sanjan, are expected to become more accessible to visitors.

Tourist and eco-tourism destinations such as Saputara, Wilson Hills and the forests of Mahal are also expected to see improved access.

The government said the road infrastructure upgrades are also expected to support emerging sectors in the region, including semiconductors, green hydrogen and logistics, alongside traditional sectors such as diamonds, petrochemicals, chemicals, textiles and fisheries.

According to the state government, the Surat Economic Region is being developed as a strategic growth engine for the state, which aims to build a $3.5 trillion state economy by 2047.

The region is expected to contribute more than 35 per cent to Gujarat’s Gross State Domestic Product under this vision.

--IANS

mys/uk