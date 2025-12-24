Gujarat crosses 5 lakh rooftop solar installations, retains Number 1 position

Gandhinagar, Dec 24 (IANS) Gujarat has achieved a historic milestone in renewable energy by installing over 5 lakh rooftop solar systems, delivering an aggregate installed capacity of 1,879 megawatts.

This landmark achievement under PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojna, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscores Gujarat’s leadership in rooftop solar adoption and will be the key highlight at the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) in Rajkot.

In addition, the state has cumulatively installed over 11 lakh solar rooftops under various schemes so far, cementing its position as the nation’s renewable energy frontrunner.

Gujarat continues to hold the No. 1 position in rooftop solar installations nationwide, reaffirming its leadership in renewable energy. It has already achieved 50 per cent of its ambitious target of installing 10 lakh residential rooftop solar systems by March 2027, marking a significant milestone in its clean energy journey.

So far, residential consumers have availed subsidies worth Rs 3,778 crore under the scheme, making rooftop solar both accessible and affordable, and further strengthening Gujarat’s role as a pioneer in sustainable energy adoption.

The state government has also introduced a series of citizen-friendly measures to simplify rooftop solar adoption.

The state provides Rs 2,950 assistance towards regulatory charges for systems up to 6 kW, has waived network strengthening charges for the same category, and has exempted consumers from the requirement of net metering agreements.

Additionally, there is no load limit for residential solar installations, with households enjoying the facility to sell surplus electricity, and no banking charges are levied on residential consumers.

To further encourage adoption, attractive subsidy benefits are offered: Rs 30,000 per kW for systems up to 2 kW, Rs 18,000 per kW for systems above 2 kW and up to 3 kW, and a maximum subsidy of Rs 78,000 for systems above 3 kW capacity.

These measures have made rooftop solar installations more accessible, affordable, and convenient for citizens across Gujarat.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, speaking on the milestone, said, “The current era is defined by solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy, alongside green growth powered by green hydrogen. We have long envisioned and prepared for this transition, and today the state contributes a significant share to India’s overall renewable energy capacity. In particular, Gujarat leads the nation in the solar rooftop scheme, setting benchmarks for sustainable progress. This achievement has been possible under the visionary guidance of PM Modi, whose commitment to renewable energy and sustainable development has inspired and enabled Gujarat to turn its vision into reality.”

At the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference scheduled in Rajkot from 10th January, the success stories of rooftop solar success will be showcased. These stories will demonstrate how the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojna is transforming lives and empowering citizens.

