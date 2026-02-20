Congress bringing shame to all Indians: BJP President on AI Summit protest

February 20, 2026 10:50 PM हिंदी

Ahmedabad, Feb 20 (IANS) BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Friday accused the Congress of bringing shame to all Indians after members of its youth wing staged a protest at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, saying the party’s “anarchic policies” would lead to its downfall.

Speaking during his three-day visit to Gujarat, where he is meeting party leaders and workers as part of organisational outreach, Nabin said the incident had cast a shadow over what he described as a moment of pride for the country.

“Today is a saddening day for the country and its citizens. When parties have no principles, no policies, and their leadership turns anarchic, such anti-national thinking comes to the fore," Nabin said.

He said that at a time when the world expresses pride in the AI Impact Summit being held in India, people with an anarchic mindset are conspiring to defame the country.

Earlier, around 10 members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a brief protest inside an exhibition hall at the summit venue, raising slogans before being removed by security personnel. Police detained several protesters.

Referring to the disruption, Nabin said: “The manner in which Congress leaders created a ruckus at the AI Summit, and the way the Congress is supporting it, is extremely unfortunate. I condemn it in the strongest terms.”

He also targeted Rahul Gandhi, saying: “Whenever the country has had a moment of pride, Rahul Gandhi has done something or the other to cause distress to the nation and its people.”

Nabin alleged that Congress leadership’s approach reflected a deeper problem within the party. “The mentality of the Congress has fallen so low today that it is completely bringing shame to all Indians,” he said.

“I would like to tell Congress leaders that due to Rahul Gandhi’s anarchic policies, the downfall of the Congress is certain," he added.

The India AI Impact Summit, attended by policymakers, technology leaders and international delegates, is being held in New Delhi this week to discuss developments and regulation in artificial intelligence.

Nabin’s remarks formed a central part in Gujarat, where he is undertaking his first visit to the state since assuming office as the BJP National President.

