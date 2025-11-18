November 18, 2025 7:53 PM हिंदी

Gujarat: Ahmedabad poised to become world-class sports city, new complex opens in Vastral

Gandhinagar, Nov 18 (IANS) Ahmedabad is fast emerging as a sporting hub and making its presence felt on the global stage.

The Khel Mahakumbh, an initiative which started 15 years ago, brought sports enthusiasts and lovers from all across the state to compete in various disciplines and with the inauguration of the country’s largest sports complex in Naranpura recently, it got a fresh impetus in its quest to become a truly sports city.

The latest addition to the city’s expanding sports infrastructure is the construction of a state-of-the-art complex in the Vastral area of eastern Ahmedabad at a cost of Rs 52 crore. This multi-story sports complex will be operational soon. It features both indoor and outdoor sports for athletes.

The city residents are delighted with the world-class sports infrastructure being developed in Ahmedabad. They say that state-of-the-art sports facilities will provide opportunities for young people to play and make a name for themselves in the world of sports.

Notably, Ahmedabad – Gujarat's largest city is set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and has hence started preparations for the mega event.

This sports complex, built by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, will add to the sporting assets of the city and prepare the city for a world-class sporting event.

Not long ago, Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex – the largest of its kind in the country.

Built for 825 crore rupees, the complex features a world-class aquatic complex and state-of-the-art facilities for indoor and outdoor sports, along with training and residential amenities for athletes.

During the sports complex inauguration, the Home Minister also expressed confidence that Ahmedabad is set to become Asia’s sports capital and also a memorable venue for the Commonwealth Games.

