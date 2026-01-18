WEF reflects Govt's commitment to further vision of 'Viksit Gujarat @2047' globally: Dy CM Sanghavi (Ld)

January 19, 2026 12:44 AM हिंदी

Gandhinagar, Jan 18 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi will lead a high-level state government delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, where he will outline the state's long-term development roadmap and engage with global industry leaders to attract investment and generate employment opportunities for the youth.

The Gujarat delegation's participation in the WEF, scheduled from January 19 to 23, reflects the state government's commitment to positioning Gujarat prominently on the global development map and advancing the vision of "Viksit Gujarat @2047" on an international platform.

During the visit, Deputy CM Sanghavi will hold an intensive series of high-level engagements, including 58 one-on-one meetings with global business leaders and decision-makers.

These discussions will focus on attracting investments in key sectors such as advanced manufacturing, textiles, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, food processing, chemicals, shipping and logistics, and aerospace.

The primary objective, officials said, is to strengthen Gujarat's industrial ecosystem while creating large-scale employment opportunities across the state.

The delegation will also engage with leaders of several globally renowned companies.

These interactions will explore opportunities to bring cutting-edge technologies to Gujarat, promote innovation and establish long-term international partnerships, with the aim of integrating the state more deeply into global value chains.

Beyond investment outreach, Gujarat will also play an active role in global policy discussions at the forum.

Deputy CM Sanghavi will participate as a key speaker in several prominent sessions, presenting Gujarat's development vision on themes such as India's role in the emerging geo-economic order, the transformative potential of sports from spectacle to legacy, energy transition under the Call to Clean initiative, water security through Mission Water, and broader sustainability frameworks.

Through these sessions, Gujarat will showcase its governance and development model to a global audience.

Officials said the state government is moving forward with a clear message -- "Gujarat: Ready for the World, Where Vision Meets Action" -- with a focus on building a resilient, future-ready economy driven by innovation and investment.

The WEF is widely regarded as a key platform shaping global economic dialogue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has previously used this forum to project India as a confident and emerging global power, and Gujarat's participation aims to further reinforce that narrative through Gujarat's development achievements and ambitions.

