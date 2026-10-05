October 05, 2026 8:09 PM हिंदी

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor Isaiah Washington reveals his wife Jenisa Garland died from ‘massive’ stroke in 2025

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor Isaiah Washington reveals his wife Jenisa Garland died from ‘massive’ stroke in 2025

Los Angeles, Oct 5 (IANS) Actor Isaiah Washington, who is known for his work in the hit series ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, has opened up about the death of his wife, Jenisa Garland, a year after her passing.

The actor, 63, recently took to his Instagram, and shared a post, as he said that his wife, Jenisa Garland, died after suffering a “massive hemorrhagic stroke” on June 9, 2025.

He wrote, “Yes. The rumors are true. My dear wife of 29 years collapsed suddenly on May 31, 2025, and passed away on June 9, 2025”.

The retired actor shared that it came as a huge shock to him and his entire family. He shared, “She succumbed to a massive hemorrhagic stroke and never recovered. She has been gone 16 months now, but she left three incredibly amazing children behind to continue her legacy”.

“Listen, y’all… some headaches are not just headaches or migraines, they can be much worse and a warning sign. Get a brain scan if you can and take those headaches seriously”, he added.

After sharing the tragic news, the actor added that his wife was “extremely private” and that he will be “reprimanded by her on the other side” for sharing the news of her death. The actor received several condolences from friends in the comment section of his post.

Viola Davis wrote, “So very sorry Isaiah”.

Washington appeared as an original cast member of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ from 2005, but he left the show in 2007 after three seasons for using a homophobic slur against co-star T.R. Knight. He later apologised and returned briefly to the show in 2014. In March 2023, Washington announced his retirement from acting.

--IANS

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