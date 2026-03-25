‘Great platform for athletes’: Hockey India Prez on Khelo India Tribal Games​

Raipur, March 25 (IANS) As the inaugural edition of Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) kicked off in Chhattisgarh, the Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey hailed it as an “excellent platform” for inspiring athletes from the tribal community.​

The first-ever Khelo India Tribal Games, being held from March 25-April 6, commenced in 3 cities of Chhattisgarh – Raipur, Jagdalpur and Sarguja on Wednesday. The Games will be held in seven medal sports – athletics, football, hockey, weightlifting, archery, swimming, and wrestling- and two demonstration sports – mallakhamb and kabaddi.​

Sharing his views on the notable event, the Hockey India President and former Olympian Dilip Tirkey told IANS, "The Khelo India Tribal Games are being organised in Chhattisgarh for the first time. Tribal athletes possess immense talent, and now they have a magnificent platform to showcase their abilities. The SAI (Sports Authority of India) selection committee is visiting the venue to identify and select the most outstanding athletes.”​

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative, he stated, “It is his vision that an increasing number of tribal children should excel in sports. The objective is to see these children compete in the 2036 Olympics. The Khelo India Tribal Games are being organised with this very vision in mind. These games will instil a sense of self-confidence among tribal children."​

He further stated, "Sports play a pivotal role in improving our society. Tribal athletes have also secured employment opportunities under the sports quota. Sports have truly empowered tribal children to move forward in life."​

Notably, in the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Tribal Games, 30 states and Union Territories are participating across nine disciplines. Medals will be awarded in Archery, Athletics, Football, Hockey, Swimming, Weightlifting, and Wrestling.​

The exhibition events will feature traditional sports such as Mallakhamb and Kabaddi. Approximately 3,800 participants are expected to take part in this competition. The event is scheduled to conclude on April 3.​

These games are being hosted across three cities in Chhattisgarh: Raipur, Jagdalpur, and Surguja. Chhattisgarh, along with Odisha, Jharkhand, and Assam, is likely to have the largest representation in these Games. More than 100 athletes from each of these states will participate.​

A total of 106 gold medals will be awarded at the Khelo India Tribal Games. The highest number of 34 medals will be up for grabs in athletics, while double-digit numbers of gold medals will be in contention in disciplines like Swimming (24), Wrestling (18), Weightlifting (16), and Archery (10).​

The athletics events will take place in Jagdalpur, while the wrestling competitions will be held in Surguja.

--IANS

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