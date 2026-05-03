Great Nicobar Project could reshape Indo-Pacific balance, pose strategic challenge to China: Report

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) India’s ambitious Great Nicobar Project, a mega infrastructure initiative aimed at transforming the country’s southernmost island into a strategic commercial and military hub, is being seen as a potential game-changer in the Indo-Pacific region, with far-reaching geopolitical implications, particularly for China.

There are moments in geopolitics when a single infrastructure project changes the calculus of an entire region. The Great Nicobar Island Development Project is one such moment, said a report published in The Sunday Guardian

A sprawling, $10 billion initiative to transform India’s southernmost island into a commercial and military hub, it has the potential to fundamentally alter the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific.

Strategically positioned at the mouth of the Malacca Strait — one of the busiest maritime chokepoints in the world — the island offers India a significant advantage in monitoring and potentially influencing global trade flows. A substantial portion of China’s energy imports and maritime trade passes through this narrow corridor, making it a critical vulnerability in Beijing’s strategic calculations, often referred to as the "Malacca dilemma."

Experts note that the development of Great Nicobar could enhance India’s maritime dominance in the eastern Indian Ocean, strengthen its military logistics capabilities, and reduce dependence on foreign ports such as Singapore and Colombo for cargo transhipment. The project aligns with India’s broader efforts to expand its footprint in the Indo-Pacific and counter China’s growing influence in the region.

Beyond strategic considerations, the project is also expected to boost economic activity by turning the island into a major logistics and trade hub. It could attract global shipping traffic, generate employment, and significantly enhance connectivity in the region, while supporting India’s long-term maritime vision.

The initiative has cleared key regulatory hurdles, including approval from the National Green Tribunal, which acknowledged its strategic importance while imposing strict environmental conditions for its implementation.

It highlights how the project could significantly complicate China’s maritime strategy by tightening India’s grip over critical sea lanes in the Indo-Pacific, according to the article published by Hindol Sengupta in The Sunday Guardian.

Geostrategically, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands—a 700-kilometre stretch that spans the entrance to the Malacca Strait—are a natural aircraft carrier that India was gifted by geography. Great Nicobar, the southernmost island in this series, is nearly equidistant from Singapore, Port Klang, and Colombo. The island does not merely sit near the Strait of Malacca. It dominates its northern approaches.

--IANS

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