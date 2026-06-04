June 04, 2026 11:20 PM हिंदी

Grand preparations in Daman ahead of PM Modi’s visit, to inaugurate NaMO hospital and NaMo airport

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waits for the arrival of Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday, June 1, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Qamar Sibtain)

Daman, June 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Daman on Friday, where he will inaugurate the new terminal building of NAMO Airport and also dedicate the NAMO hospital to the nation.

An atmosphere of excitement and joy has gripped the Union Territory, even as the district administration gives final touches to the elaborate preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit tomorrow. Strict measures have been put in place, with the police department stepping up security and vigilance around the College Ground, the venue for the Prime Minister’s public rally.

The two big-ticket projects, including 'Namo Hospital' and 'Namo Airport,' are expected to usher in a "new era" in the region's healthcare and transportation sectors. Also, the laying of foundation stones for significant projects, such as the iconic bridge and the convention center, is expected to provide fresh momentum for tourism and economic growth in the future.

The Union Territory has been decked out to give a grand welcome to PM Modi, and the local population is also curious and excited to get a first-hand glimpse of the Prime Minister.

BJP leader Aspi Damania informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Daman for the eighth time.

“An atmosphere of enthusiasm currently prevails in the region ahead of PM Modi's visit. The Prime Minister will also conduct a roadshow. I urge the people to come out during this event and express their gratitude to the Prime Minister," he stated.

Notably, PM Modi is visiting this Union Territory for the eighth consecutive time and is set to present the region's residents with several new developmental projects.

During this visit, he will dedicate himself to the nation and lay the foundation stones for 56 development projects, costing approximately ₹2,970 crore.

Among these projects, the two mega projects that will get the spotlight include the New Terminal Building at NAMO Airport, which will significantly enhance regional air connectivity and facilitate economic growth in the region.

NAMO Hospital is another crucial project that will cater to nearly 1,500 OPD patients per day and will strengthen access to quality healthcare services for the people.

--IANS

mr/dan

LATEST NEWS

Charli xcx calls musicians‑turned‑actors 'inherently cringe'

Charli xcx calls musicians‑turned‑actors 'inherently cringe'

Ex-Bengal minister Aroop Biswas' brother held on extortion charges in Kolkata

Ex-Bengal minister Aroop Biswas' brother held on extortion charges in Kolkata

'India's time has arrived, but we must be prepared': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

'India's time has arrived, but we must be prepared': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declares open via video conferencing the 1st World Yogasana Championship 2026 in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo credit: PIB

PM Modi declares open 1st World Yogasana Championship 2026 in Ahmedabad

Trump seeks to revive coal plants, exports (File Image)

Trump to revive coal plants, boost exports

US senators challenge immigration freeze (File Image)

US senators challenge immigration freeze

Aryan Roopa Anand, Kochhar make bright starts at the IGPL Bharath Classic at the El Jadida in Morocco on Thursday. Photo credit: IGPL

IGPL Tour 2026: Aryan Roopa Anand, Kochhar make bright starts at Bharath Classic

Removing Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain at this stage may not be right, says former India wicketkeeper and chief selector MSK Prasad. Photo credit: IANS

Removing Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain at this stage may not be right, says MSK Prasad

Marta Kostyuk maintains ‘no-handshake’ stance against Russian players after women's singles semifinal against Mirra Andreeva in the French Open in Paris on Thursday. Photo credit: @Roland-Garros/X

French Open: Kostyuk maintains ‘no-handshake’ stance against Russian players after SF against Andreeva

Tried to dissuade KS Bharat from retiring, but he was hell‑bent on moving on, said former India wicketkeeper and chief selector MSK Prasad after Andhra player announces retirement from international cricketer on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Tried to dissuade Bharat from retiring, but he was hell‑bent on moving on, says Prasad