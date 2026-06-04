Grand preparations in Daman ahead of PM Modi’s visit, to inaugurate NaMO hospital and NaMo airport

Daman, June 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Daman on Friday, where he will inaugurate the new terminal building of NAMO Airport and also dedicate the NAMO hospital to the nation.

An atmosphere of excitement and joy has gripped the Union Territory, even as the district administration gives final touches to the elaborate preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit tomorrow. Strict measures have been put in place, with the police department stepping up security and vigilance around the College Ground, the venue for the Prime Minister’s public rally.

The two big-ticket projects, including 'Namo Hospital' and 'Namo Airport,' are expected to usher in a "new era" in the region's healthcare and transportation sectors. Also, the laying of foundation stones for significant projects, such as the iconic bridge and the convention center, is expected to provide fresh momentum for tourism and economic growth in the future.

The Union Territory has been decked out to give a grand welcome to PM Modi, and the local population is also curious and excited to get a first-hand glimpse of the Prime Minister.

BJP leader Aspi Damania informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Daman for the eighth time.

“An atmosphere of enthusiasm currently prevails in the region ahead of PM Modi's visit. The Prime Minister will also conduct a roadshow. I urge the people to come out during this event and express their gratitude to the Prime Minister," he stated.

Notably, PM Modi is visiting this Union Territory for the eighth consecutive time and is set to present the region's residents with several new developmental projects.

During this visit, he will dedicate himself to the nation and lay the foundation stones for 56 development projects, costing approximately ₹2,970 crore.

Among these projects, the two mega projects that will get the spotlight include the New Terminal Building at NAMO Airport, which will significantly enhance regional air connectivity and facilitate economic growth in the region.

NAMO Hospital is another crucial project that will cater to nearly 1,500 OPD patients per day and will strengthen access to quality healthcare services for the people.

--IANS

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