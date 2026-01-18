January 18, 2026 10:36 PM हिंदी

Govt’s PMG accelerating over 3,000 projects worth more than Rs 78 lakh crore: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) The government’s Project Monitoring Group (PMG) is accelerating the implementation of large projects, currently monitoring more than 3,000 project worth over Rs 78 lakh crore, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

The Group has so far achieved 94 per cent resolution rate towards building world-class infrastructure.

“Marching towards Viksit Bharat 2047 on the back of strong infrastructure growth. Embodying PM Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Reform, Perform, and Transform', the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) continues to serve as a critical institutional mechanism for accelerating the implementation of large projects,” the minister posted on X.

Goyal further stated that by providing structured, time-bound issue resolution and addressing regulatory and coordination bottlenecks, “PMG has emerged as a central pillar of India’s project execution framework”.

“As India progresses in its growth journey, PMG’s role has assumed even greater significance, enabling faster project execution, strengthening investor confidence, and enhancing ease of doing business,” Commerce Minister highlighted.

The PMG is an institutional mechanism for milestone-based monitoring of projects and for expediting issue resolution and regulatory bottlenecks in projects with investments upwards of Rs 500 crore in India.

It was set up as a special cell in the Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India in 2013 and was subsequently brought under the administrative control of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in 2015.

Currently, PMG is situated at Invest India, Department of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce. This relocation was done in order to create a one-stop facilitation destination for investors at all stages of the investment process, including issue resolution. Prime Minister’s Office appointed PMG as Secretariat to Monitoring Group in August 2021.

With regards to issues, PMG supports all mid and large sized Public, Private and ‘Public–Private Partnership’ (PPP) Projects with fast-tracking of approvals, sectoral policy issues and removal of bottlenecks for expediting project commissioning.

The projects being monitored by PMG are largely infrastructural in nature, however PMG enlists projects from other sectors as well as long as they meet the threshold requirement, according to the government.

