February 18, 2026 9:03 PM हिंदी

Govt to use AI to tackle grid congestion, push renewable integration: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said the government will push for artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions to tackle long-standing problems in the power sector, especially grid congestion and renewable energy curtailment.

Speaking on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit here, he said the Centre has already started working on AI-driven technologies to improve grid stability and ensure that clean energy generated is not wasted.

“Issues related to grid stability and curtailment will be addressed in the coming days,” Joshi said.

He explained that power capacity curtailment, which happens when renewable energy cannot be transmitted due to grid congestion, needs to be reduced.

“AI-based technology solutions will help manage the grid more efficiently and integrate renewable energy in a smoother way,” the minister noted.

The minister also said that the cost of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) is falling due to the government’s viability gap funding (VGF) scheme.

He added that India’s overall requirement for battery storage is expected to rise sharply to 411 gigawatt (GW) by 2032.

Joshi said that in recent bids floated by the government, the discovered tariff has come down from Rs 3.3 per unit earlier to Rs 3.1 per unit now.

He expressed confidence that battery storage prices will fall further as deployment increases, similar to the sharp fall in solar power costs over the years.

He said this trend will transform the country’s energy sector. The renewable energy ministry said the AI Summit also highlighted the Global Mission on AI for Energy, which aims to bring together solar power deployment and digital intelligence.

The goal is to enable real-time optimisation and smarter grid management through advanced technologies.

Joshi pointed out that innovative digital models are already being introduced to improve the power distribution system.

He mentioned the “One Solar” web application developed by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, along with digital twin solutions for power distribution companies and GIS-based modernisation of distribution networks.

These measures, he said, will help strengthen grid stability and reduce disruptions. In a separate development, India launched a joint offshore wind taskforce with the United Kingdom.

The initiative was launched in the presence of UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron.

--IANS

pk

