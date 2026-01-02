MP govt submits status report on Indore water crisis; says four died, 200 in hospitals

Indore, Jan 2 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh government submitted a status report in the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday on the ongoing contaminated water crisis in the city's Bhagirathpura area.

The approximately 15-page report officially stated that four persons have died due to the consumption of contaminated water.

It further mentioned that around 200 people are admitted to various hospitals, with 35 of them in intensive care units.

The case, a Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate Ritesh Inani, who is president of Indore High Court Bar Association, was listed before the division bench of Justice Dwarka Dhish Bansal and Justice Rajendra Kumar Vani.

Petitioner Ritesh Inani described the government's submission as coming at the eleventh hour in a hot-haste manner. “The government has submitted its report, and according to it, only four persons have died due to consumption of the contaminated water supplied to them. The report, which is approximately 15 pages, says as many as 200 people are in hospitals, and 35 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) of different hospitals. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on January 6,” he said.

An intervenor in the matter urged the court to impose restrictions on media publications regarding the issue to prevent misinformation. However, the bench did not make any comment on this request.

While official figures confirm four deaths, circulating reports suggest the toll could be as high as 15.

Authorities have been asked to continue to supply clean water through tankers and provide medical care amid the public health emergency.

India's cleanest city for eight consecutive years is reeling from a severe public health crisis as contaminated drinking water in the Bhagirathpura area has led to multiple deaths and widespread illness.

Sewage mixing with the municipal water supply due to a pipeline leakage near a poorly constructed toilet has triggered an outbreak of acute diarrhoea, vomiting, and dehydration.

--IANS

sktr/dpb