Govt releases PM Kisan's 21st installment for Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday released the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) for the farmers of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.

This instalment has been specially prioritised for the farmers of these three states, who have recently faced severe floods, landslides, and widespread crop losses, causing immense hardship to farming families.

A total of more than Rs 540 crore has been directly transferred into the bank accounts of over 27 lakh farmers, including around 2.7 lakh women farmers, across the three states.

This support aims to provide timely relief to farmers as they work to recover from the recent calamities.

Chouhan, while releasing the amount, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to stand by farmers in every situation. He highlighted that the instalment of Rs 2,000 will help farmers meet immediate household needs, procure seeds and fertilisers for the next sowing cycle, and restore their confidence to resume cultivation.

He emphasised that beyond financial support, this instalment is a reassurance that the government cares for every farmer and no one will be left behind in their struggle against natural adversities.

The Agriculture Minister also recalled the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the flood-affected areas earlier this month, where he announced comprehensive relief measures including financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore, Rs 1,600 crore, and Rs 1,200 crore for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand respectively, in addition to ex-gratia for families of the deceased and the injured, as well as support under the PM CARES for Children scheme.

The release of the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN builds on these measures and reflects the government’s resolve to extend timely help to farming families in their hour of need, the minister said.

The minister transferred Rs 160.21 crore to the account of 8,01,045 farmers of Himachal Pradesh, Rs 221.98 crore to 11,09,895 farmers of Punjab, and Rs 157.83 crore to 7,89,128 farmers of Uttarakhand.

The cumulative disbursement under PM-KISAN to the three States has crossed Rs 13,626 crore since the launch of the scheme on 24th February 2019.

--IANS

aps/vd