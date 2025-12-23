December 23, 2025 7:06 PM हिंदी

Govt reaffirms commitment to integrate surveillance, strengthen labs to combat influenza

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) The government has reaffirmed its commitment to integrate surveillance and strengthen labs to combat influenza, said the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), organised a two-day influenza Chintan Shivir from December 22-23 in New Delhi.

The Shivir provided a structured platform for deliberations to strengthen preparedness and response mechanisms ahead of the upcoming influenza season.

“The deliberations reiterated that influenza preparedness must be supported through effective inter-sectoral convergence, with further strengthening of surveillance, laboratory capacity, and clinical preparedness for early detection and timely response to seasonal and zoonotic influenza outbreaks,” the Ministry said.

A key outcome of the Chintan Shivir was the development of a structured influenza preparedness checklist intended to guide the centre, states, and districts in preparedness planning.

The checklist works across four key domains, including surveillance, early warning, and risk assessment; laboratory systems strengthening; hospital preparedness and clinical response; and One Health coordination and risk communication, and community engagement (RCCE).

The deliberations reaffirmed India’s commitment to coordinated national action to prevent, detect, and respond effectively to influenza and other respiratory viral threats.

“The Chintan Shivir concluded with a consensus on adopting a whole-of-Government and One Health approach to address seasonal and zoonotic influenza. Ministries agreed to strengthen integrated surveillance across human, animal, and wildlife sectors; enhance laboratory and genomic capacities; ensure timely data sharing; and align sectoral action plans with the national pandemic preparedness framework,” the Ministry said.

The Chintan Shivir witnessed participation from around 100 eminent representatives from multiple ministries, including health, animal husbandry, agriculture, and environment, along with premier research institutions, state governments, and international partners -- furthering the One Health and whole-of-Government approach.

