Govt fully committed to protecting Aravalli range, says Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav in RS

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday reaffirmed the government’s strong commitment to protecting the Aravalli Range while responding to a discussion in the Rajya Sabha.

During the debate on the functioning of his ministry, Yadav said that the Supreme Court of India had positively acknowledged the ministry’s Green Aravalli Project in its recent decision.

He noted that the initial paragraphs of the court’s judgment praised the government’s initiative and recognised its efforts, while also advising continued vigilance in protecting the mountain range.

The minister was responding to remarks made by a member of Congress regarding the Aravalli range and the Supreme Court’s observations.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Yadav said that in the past, court rulings during previous governments often raised questions about their efficiency. However, he emphasised that the recent judgment acknowledged the government’s efforts to conserve the Aravalli region.

“I want to make it clear that we are fully committed to the conservation of the Aravalli mountain range. If the court requires any positive assistance from the government in this matter, we are ready to extend complete cooperation,” he said.

Yadav also mentioned that the Supreme Court had suggested the formation of a High-Power Committee (HPC) to monitor conservation efforts. He stated that the government’s approach towards this proposal is entirely positive and that it will fully comply with the court’s directions.

Highlighting ongoing initiatives, the minister said the government has already launched the Aravalli Green Wall Project aimed at restoring and protecting the ecosystem of the Aravalli region. Conservation work is being initiated across 29 districts connected to the Aravalli range, with plans to secure the entire ecological belt.

Referring to other environmental issues, Yadav said that environmental concerns related to the Nicobar Islands had recently been raised before the National Green Tribunal. The government, he added, has addressed all environmental concerns and submitted a detailed response before the tribunal.

Stressing the importance of environmental protection, the minister said nature is a priceless heritage of the country, and its preservation is a collective responsibility. At the same time, he stressed that while pursuing industrial development, it is equally essential to follow environmental laws and standards.

Yadav further stated that the government is carrying forward the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that India becomes part of the global solution to climate change rather than part of the problem.

He highlighted initiatives such as the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ tree-plantation campaign and the Mission LiFE movement to promote public participation in environmental protection.

The minister underlined the government’s belief in maintaining a balance between environmental protection and economic growth. He cited the ministry’s guiding principle, “Prakriti Rakshati Rakshitah,” which means that if people protect nature, nature will in turn protect them.

