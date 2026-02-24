Govt focused on keeping country away from danger of war: Iranian official

Tehran, Feb 24 (IANS) Despite "unprecedented external threats", the government remains focused on keeping Iran away from the danger of war, a top administration official stated on Tuesday.

Iran's official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) quoted administration spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani as saying during a weekly media briefing on Tuesday that all sections of the Iranian government are working to steer the atmosphere toward calm despite social tensions and what she described as unprecedented external threats.

"The spokesperson emphasised that the government consistently prefers diplomacy over war. She said both diplomacy and deterrence are key strategies aimed at safeguarding national dignity and securing national interests," IRNA reported.

Mohajerani stated that, while "seriously pursuing" diplomatic efforts, the Iranian government is also strengthening deterrence capabilities through the armed forces who are fully prepared.

"Recent military drills reflect that readiness, and at the same time, negotiations are being followed with caution and vigilance, she added. Mohajerani also said that authorities are closely monitoring developments, remain committed to the outcomes of diplomatic processes, and are prepared to use all deterrent tools to prevent any miscalculation. In sum, we are fully prepared for both paths she said," IRNA reported.

Highlighting the issue of recent protests by university students, the spokesperson said the administration recognises students’ right to protest, describing them as active and aware members of society.

"However, she emphasized that certain red lines, including respect for religious sanctities and the national flag, must be observed even in times of anger," the leading news agency reported adding that the fact-finding committee established to review the January unrest in Iran is holding regular meetings and is pursuing issues such as the release of detainees.

"Mohajerani underlined that the correct path forward lies in constructive dialogue and rationality rather than confrontation. She thanked the ministers of science and health, as well as university presidents and faculty members, for their patience and efforts in facilitating the reopening of universities," IRNA reported further from Mohajerani's media briefing in Tehran on Tuesday.

