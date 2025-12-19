Govt empowering SC and ST entrepreneurs in MSEs: Minister

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) In a bid to promote entrepreneurship among Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe-run Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) is implementing National Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Hub (NSSH) Scheme, to fulfill the mandated 4 per cent of procurement from SC/ST MSEs under the Public Procurement Policy, the government said on Friday.

The scheme has undertaken several initiatives to provide support which include capacity building programmes, market linkage programmes, organisation of Special Vendor Development programmes, workshops/awareness programmes, subsidy on purchase of plant and machinery/equipment, financial assistance for registration under Single Point Registration Scheme and enrollment on government-promoted e-commerce portals, etc.

Under the ‘Special Marketing Assistance Scheme (SMAS)’ component of the NSSH Scheme, SC/ST entrepreneurs are facilitated to participate in domestic and international exhibitions to strengthen and develop their capacities to participate in public procurement. 3,929 SC/ST entrepreneurs at a cost of Rs. 36.41 crore were facilitated for participation in domestic exhibitions in the country during the last five years, said Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shobha Karandlaje, in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

To spread awareness about various benefits available under NSSH Scheme, Conclaves, Special Vendor Development Programmes (SVDPs) and awareness workshops are being organized at various locations in the country.

The scheme also actively uses social media platforms for wider dissemination, particularly focusing on the intended audience, said the minister.

Meanwhile, MSMEs exported goods worth Rs 9,52,023.35 crore in the current financial year (up to September).

Karandlaje said the export data is based on MSME-related products identified from the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics portal. The government noted that India’s export performance during this period showed strong momentum, especially in high-value and technology-driven sectors such as electronic goods, pharmaceuticals and engineering products, where MSMEs play a significant role.

