March 30, 2026 12:19 AM हिंदी

Govt eases norms to fast-track kerosene supply to consumers

Govt eases norms to fast-track kerosene supply to consumers

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) The government on Sunday eased the petroleum safety and licensing rules to allow faster distribution of kerosene to households, amid the disruption in cooking fuel supplies due to the Iran war.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a notification that the measures would enable the ad-hoc distribution of kerosene to households for cooking and lighting in 21 states and Union Territories

Select petrol pumps operated by public sector oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum are permitted to store and dispense kerosene to households.

Each designated retail outlet is allowed to store up to 5,000 litres of kerosene. Up to two such service stations can be designated per district.

The move specifically supports 21 states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, focusing on areas that had previously become "kerosene-free".

These temporary provisions are effective for 60 days to address immediate supply disruptions. In addition to petrol pumps, kerosene will be distributed through the traditional ration shop network, with states encouraged to prioritise rural areas.

The move is a response to global energy supply disruptions caused by conflicts in West Asia, which have impacted LNG supplies and caused potential LPG shortages.

The government has made an additional allocation of 48,000 kilolitres of kerosene to states, over and above their regular supply.

As LNG supplies tighten, kerosene is being reintroduced to ensure uninterrupted availability for households, particularly for cooking and lighting.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas assured that despite the relaxation of rules, safety and monitoring standards will remain in place to prevent the diversion of PDS kerosene for adulteration.

Alternative fuel options like kerosene and coal have been offered to ease pressure on LPG demand.

The Ministry of Coal has already issued an order to Coal India and Singareni Collieries to allot higher quantities to states for distributing coal to small, medium and other consumers.

States have also been advised to facilitate the new PNG connections for both domestic and commercial consumers.

--IANS

sps/vd

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: Happy to win season-opener after 13 years; Rohit was brilliant, says Pandya after six-wicket win

IPL 2026: Happy to win season-opener after 13 years; Rohit was brilliant, says Pandya after six-wicket win

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies after drowning in sea

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies after drowning in sea

IPL 2026: Rohit, Ryan fifties after Thakur three-fer help Mumbai win season-opener after 13 years (Ld)

IPL 2026: Rohit, Ryan fifties after Thakur three-fer help Mumbai win season-opener after 13 years (Ld)

IPL 2026: Rohit, Rickelton fifties help MI beat KKR, end season-opener jinx

IPL 2026: Rohit, Rickelton fifties help MI beat KKR, end season-opener jinx

Lisa Kudrow talks about getting ‘embarrassed' for watching ‘Friends’ in front of her family

Lisa Kudrow talks about getting ‘embarrassed' for watching ‘Friends’ in front of her family

Sonam Kapoor welcomes her second son: Elder brother Vayu is overjoyed

Sonam Kapoor welcomes her second son: Elder brother Vayu is overjoyed

IPL 2026: Vintage Rohit scores his fastest fifty in IPL history

IPL 2026: Vintage Rohit scores his fastest fifty in IPL history

Igor Tudor leaves Tottenham Hotspur with immediate effect (Credit: X/Tottenham Hotspur)

Igor Tudor leaves Tottenham Hotspur with immediate effect

Theegala and Yellamaraju move to tied-seventh at Houston Open (Credit: PGA)

Theegala and Yellamaraju move to tied-seventh at Houston Open

Govt eases norms to fast-track kerosene supply to consumers

Govt eases norms to fast-track kerosene supply to consumers