Govt earns Rs 4,405 crore revenue from scrap sale from 2021 till Jan 2026

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) The government on Monday said that total revenue earned from scrap sale in Swachhata campaign from the year 2021 till January 2026 stands at Rs 4,405.28 crore.

While Rs 200.21 crore revenue was earned form scrap disposal during December 2025-January 2026, 81,322 lakh files were weeded out in Swachhata campaign in 5,188 offices during January, according to the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

The 27th edition of ‘Secretariat Reforms’ provides an extensive analysis of the ongoing initiatives aimed at transforming governance and administration.

According to the report, cleanliness drives were conducted successfully at 5,188 sites nationwide in January. Approximately 4.34 lakh sq ft of office space has been freed, with top contributors being the Ministry of Coal (1,88,687 sq ft) and Ministry of Heavy Industries (62,129 sq ft), etc.

Last month, Rs 115.85 crore in revenue generated from scrap disposal, with significant contributions from Ministries such as Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Heavy Industry and Ministry of Coal.

“Effective record management saw 1,82,000 physical files reviewed, with 81,322 files weeded out. Disposal of 5,57,852 public grievances (90.41 per cent disposed of total), along with the disposal of 1,032 MP references and 375 state government references,” the report mentioned.

It further stated that the adoption of delayering initiatives has significantly reduced the average distinct transaction levels for active files from 7.19 in 2021 to 4.31 as of January 2026.

About 93.81 per cent of total files created in January 2026 are e-Files. Nearly 95.29 per cent of receipts received were e-Receipts, with 65 Ministries/Departments achieving at least 90 per cent e-Files adoption at remarkable levels.

Fifteen Ministries/Department have 100 per cent share of e-Receipts for January 26.

“Inter-ministerial file movements have been 4,752 files for the month of January 2026, indicating streamlined administrative processes,” said the report, adding that this underscore the government’s ongoing commitment to digitally enabled, transparent, efficient, and citizen-focused governance.

