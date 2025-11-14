November 14, 2025 5:56 PM हिंदी

Govt advancing key initiatives aimed at achieving national health goals

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) The government is advancing several key initiatives aimed at achieving national health goals and aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a senior official said on Friday.

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava inaugurated the ministry’s Health Pavilion at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam here, encouraging visitors to explore it to enhance public awareness.

“The pavilion offers insights into India’s health system and a range of ongoing programmes. Several services, including CPR awareness sessions and anaemia testing, are being provided. I urge everyone to visit and make full use of these facilities,” she added.

“The Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan, recently launched, aims to reach 11 crore people. Alongside this, initiatives such as the Tobacco Control for Youth Programme, the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, and the national campaign for organ donation are progressing simultaneously,” Srivastava noted.

This year’s pavilion highlights the Ministry’s central role in shaping health policies and delivering comprehensive healthcare services to build a healthier and stronger nation.

The Ministry is participating in the India International Trade Fair (IITF)-2025, organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The Health Pavilion features a total of 37 stalls. These exhibitions will showcase the Ministry's various schemes and achievements.

A key highlight will be the recent achievement of three Guinness World Records titles under the nationwide campaign “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan” (SNSPA), which demonstrates India’s unwavering commitment to preventive and women-centric healthcare.

Mass campaigns like the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan (Healthy Woman, Empowered Family) help to empower and transform the lives of women, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month.

He also lauded the creation of three Guinness World Records titles under the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan.

“This is very commendable! Such mass movements add impetus to our women empowerment efforts and have a transformative impact on the lives of our Nari Shakti,” the Prime Minister said in a post on social media platform X.

