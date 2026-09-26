September 26, 2026 3:15 PM हिंदी

Govinda's alleged GF Komal Rani Swarnkar calls Sunita Ahuja 'a cunning woman': Stop using my name

Govinda's alleged GF Komal Rani Swarnkar calls Sunita Ahuja 'a cunning woman': Stop using my name

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actor Govinda’s alleged girlfriend, actress Komal Rani Swarnkar, has reacted to remarks made about her by Sunita Ahuja, Govinda's wife.

A day after Sunita opened up about the difficulties she is facing in her personal life and sought support from women and Gen-Z, Komal refuted the allegations that she was responsible for Govinda and Sunita's marital problems, saying that one cannot be a homebreaker in an already broken house.

Komal shared a note on her Insta Stories that went, "Jo aurat apne hi pati ko salon se jaan se marne ki koshish kar rahi ho aisi auraton ki badduayen kisi ko nahi lagti. Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in already broken house People in our country are not so foolish that they would run after a crow, just because someone told them the crow has taken your ear (sic)."

She further questioned the motive behind discussing such a personal issue in public.

"I don't understand what kind of pain a woman is going through, where, instead of trying to heal it, she seems to enjoy putting it on display in public. Is this really a pain or it is carefully thought out conspiracy?

To constantly mentally harass a man, stop him from working, force him to sit at home and waste away, isolate him completely and drive him to the point of death," she shared.

Komal further wrote, "I don't think any good and devoted wife could treat her husband so terribly. Are women like this mentally unwell, or are they simply too clever for their own good fully aware that what they couldn't accomplish behind doors, They can achieve by going public and gaining people's sympathy."

Komal also warned Sunita to stop using her name to serve her own agenda.

"May God protect every decent man from such cunning women," concluded the post.

Following her visit to the Dakshineswar Kali Temple near Kolkata on Friday, Sunita addressed the media, saying, Jitne bhi Gen Z bacche ho, auratein ho, mujhe support kijiye. Joh mere saath ho raha hai, vo accha nahi ho raha hai. Mera ghar toot raha hai for no reason (All you Gen Z youngsters and women, please support me. What is happening to me is not right. My home is falling apart for no reason)."

--IANS

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